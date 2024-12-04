England bat, Kapp returns for South Africa

Toss England chose to bat vs South Africa

England captain Heather Knight called it right at the toss and opted to bat in the opening women's ODI in Kimberley. It is England's first-ever game at the Kimberley Oval.

South Africa welcomed back captain Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits, both of whom were not part of the third T20I on the weekend. Marizanne Kapp, who was rested from the T20Is, was carded in at No. 5. Allrounder Annerie Dercksen was slotted in at No. 3 in just her second ODI and was preferred ahead of Anneke Bosch.

England had to make a late change to their XI after Maia Bouchier tweaked her neck while batting in the nets. This means Sophia Dunkley is set to partner Tammy Beaumont at the top with Alice Capsey slotting in at No. 7.

England continued with the bowling attack that helped them complete a clean sweep in the T20Is with Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone all part of the XI. Kate Cross, the leading ODI wicket-taker of 2024 , missed out.

South Africa are coming off 3-0 loss to India in June while England play this series on the back of a 2-1 win over Ireland before the T20 World Cup. England have won four of their last five ODI outings against South Africa.

South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Annerie Dercksen, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 9 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Ayanda Hlubi.