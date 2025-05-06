Matches (31)
MI vs GT, 56th Match at Mumbai, IPL, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

56th Match (N), Wankhede, May 06, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians
11740141.274
4
Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans
10730140.867
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 446 Runs • 74.33 Avg • 179.11 SR
RD Rickelton
10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 152.85 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 504 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 154.12 SR
JC Buttler
10 M • 470 Runs • 78.33 Avg • 169.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 13.18 SR
HH Pandya
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.85 Econ • 12.46 SR
M Prasidh Krishna
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 12.31 SR
Mohammed Siraj
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Raghu Sharma 
-
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days06 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
IPL News

Three overs of hypnotic, new-ball swing was all it took for LSG to be blown away in the mountain air

Ponting: It was Shreyas' call to promote Inglis to No.3

Ponting: It was Shreyas' call to promote Inglis to No.3

Knowing a pace buffet was around the corner, he swallowed his pride, saw the bigger picture, and waited for the chance to go berserk

Prabhsimran 91, Arshdeep's new-ball spell take PBKS towards playoffs

Prabhsimran 91, Arshdeep's new-ball spell take PBKS towards playoffs

DC have won just two of their last six games, while a loss for SRH could knock them out

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1174141.274
GT1073140.867
DC1064120.362
KKR1155110.249
LSG115610-0.469
RR12396-0.718
SRH10376-1.192
CSK11294-1.117
