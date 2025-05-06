Matches (31)
MI vs GT, 56th Match at Mumbai, IPL, May 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
56th Match (N), Wankhede, May 06, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
W
W
W
W
GT
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 446 Runs • 74.33 Avg • 179.11 SR
10 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 152.85 SR
10 M • 504 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 154.12 SR
GT10 M • 470 Runs • 78.33 Avg • 169.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 13.18 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.85 Econ • 12.46 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 12.31 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 16.28 SR
Squad
MI
GT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|06 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
