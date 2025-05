Order of demerit: Coaching staff penalised at the IPL

After rain at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) had the win in the pocket if there was no further play. It was getting close to cut-off time, and GT were understandably agitated, willing the groundstaff to dry things up quickly and get at least one more over in. Nehra, the GT coach, wasn't only going to will them on. He was there, speaking to the groundstaff and the match officials animatedly to get the covers off quick. ESPNcricinfo understands that the demerit point and fine (25% of his match fee) he was slapped with was for his conduct at that tense juncture in the game. Happily, for Nehra, GT got a win out of it in the end.