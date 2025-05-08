Order of demerit: Coaching staff penalised at the IPL

The review was allwoed and MI got the decision in their favour. But later, the IPL sought footage from the broadcaster to check for the sequence of events leading up to the review, and found that Pollard and David had asked Suryakumar to take the review. As per the IPL playing conditions, the two batters can consult with each other before taking a review but cannot receive help from the outside.

It all blew up after the third delivery of the final over of DC's chase of 222. RR bowler Obed McCoy bowled a high full toss, which Rovman Powell pulled for six. But DC felt it should have been called a no-ball for height. Powell and non-striker Kuldeep Yadav asked the umpires about it, and Rishabh Pant, the DC captain, and others joined in, gesticulating from the dugout. Pant then appeared to ask Amre to go and speak to the umpire, which he did. Both Pant and Amre were slapped with 100% match fee fines, but Amre had to also serve the ban. What's worse, DC lost the game by 15 runs.