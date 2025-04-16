Matches (16)
DC vs RR, 32nd Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match (N), Delhi, April 16, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abishek Porel
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 153.76 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 271 Runs • 54.2 Avg • 173.71 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 146.77 SR
R Parag
10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 144.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 16.71 SR
Mukesh Kumar
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 15.81 SR
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.11 Econ • 24.37 SR
M Theekshana
6 M • 6 Wkts • 9.77 Econ • 22 SR
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days16 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT64281.081
DC54180.899
RCB64280.672
LSG74380.086
KKR63360.803
PBKS53260.065
MI62440.104
RR6244-0.838
SRH6244-1.245
CSK7254-1.276
