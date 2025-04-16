Matches (16)
DC vs RR, 32nd Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match (N), Delhi, April 16, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
W
L
RR
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 153.76 SR
10 M • 271 Runs • 54.2 Avg • 173.71 SR
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 146.77 SR
RR10 M • 255 Runs • 31.88 Avg • 144.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 16.71 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.79 Econ • 15.81 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.11 Econ • 24.37 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 9.77 Econ • 22 SR
Squad
DC
RR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|16 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
