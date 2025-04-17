Kuldeep climbs to No. 2 on IPL 2025 Purple Cap table after DC vs RR
He is now one wicket behind Noor Ahmad on the highest wicket-takers' table in IPL 2025
The big change after Delhi Capitals' (DC) Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) is in the wicket-takers' list, where Kuldeep Yadav is now in second place, behind early leader Noor Ahmad. That aside, more batters are picking up speed to keep the top three on their toes, and there are now 11 bowlers with ten or more wickets in IPL 2025.
Noor Ahmad is at No. 1 - that hasn't changed in a long time - with 12 wickets, but just one below him, with 11 wickets from six games, is Kuldeep Yadav after he picked up 1 for 33 on Wednesday night. Left-arm wristspin does work, doesn't it?
Two others are also on 11 wickets - Khaleel Ahmed of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shardul Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - but from one extra match. And Khaleel is above Thakur because of a superior economy rate: 9.00 vs 10.96.
Wednesday night was all about Mitchell Starc, whose yorker show won DC the match in the Super Over, but amazing as he was, he picked up just one wicket in the game. That put him in the long list of bowlers with ten wickets at this stage: Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (MI), Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj of Gujarat Titans (GT), and Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The top of the Orange Cap table looks exactly like it did on Wednesday morning, with Nicholas Pooran (LSG), B Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG) hogging the top three spots, and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru - RCB) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) just below.
But after that, KL Rahul (DC) has moved up to No. 7, after scoring 38 to continue his good run-scoring form. He has 238 runs now. The 51 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) scored against DC - his third half-century this season - has put him just after Rahul with 233 runs, and Sanju Samson (RR), who scored 31 before retiring hurt, has 224 runs and is at No. 9.