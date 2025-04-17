Reverse in fast forward - Starc's three overs of yorker mayhem

"Why don't they just bowl yorkers?"

It's a refrain you might hear from a disgruntled uncle watching fast bowlers get walloped in the end overs of a T20 game. You even hear it from TV commentators sometimes.

The yorker remains the hardest ball for most batters to hit, but it's one with a low margin for error. Err with your length a little bit, and you're delivering two of the easier lengths for batters to hit: full-tosses and half-volleys.

And over the years, events around white-ball cricket have made it harder and harder for bowlers to trust their yorkers. With the use of two new balls in ODIs, and the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, reverse-swing began to go out of the game.

The ball showed signs of reversing as early as the fifth over of RR's innings, when Mohit swerved two yorkers into Sanju Samson , with replays suggesting that the ball swung against the orientation of the seam, which was canted towards slip. This early reverse has happened in other games too - for example, in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12, when Eshan Malinga got the ball to reverse consistently, starting from the seventh over.

Quite naturally, DC entrusted Starc with the Super Over, and once again he showed an unwavering faith in the yorker. Despite bowling a no-ball when he cut the return crease while going round the wicket to the right-handed Riyan Parag , he kept RR to 10 runs, and induced enough panic for them to lose both their wickets to run-outs with a ball left unused. DC chased down their target in just four balls, and a match that had seemed lost was theirs, moving them back to the top of the IPL table with five wins from six games.

Mitchell Starc induced enough panic for Rajasthan Royals to lose both their Super Over wickets to run-outs with a ball left unused • BCCI

Here's how much Starc swung the old ball: 1.2 degrees on average across the 18th and 20th overs, and 1.8 degrees in his Super Over (old balls are used for Super Overs, with the fielding captain allowed to choose from a box of used balls). He had bowled the first and third overs of RR's innings and swung the new ball just 0.8 degrees.

When you're as quick as Starc and as good at executing the yorker as he is, the decision of what option to go for at the death becomes far easier to make when the ball is reversing.

"I've played long enough that everyone pretty much knows what I'm going to do," Starc said while receiving the Player-of-the-Match award. "If I can execute more often than not, it's going to be okay.

"I mean, you could play that [20th] over ten more times and do ten different things and it might be ten different results, so as I said, a bit of luck goes a long way, and fortunately I executed well enough to get us to a Super Over and then, yeah, we were on the right end of it."

It also helped Starc that left-hand batters Rana and Hetmyer were on strike for eight of his 12 balls across the 18th and 20th overs, which made his stock ball, swinging into the batter from over the wicket, an easier one to execute and set a field to.

Starc was surprised, then, that RR chose to send out Hetmyer as one of their openers in the Super Over, and had another left-hand batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal , at No. 3.

Starc's problems came when the right-handed Riyan Parag came on strike. He went around the wicket and bowled that back-foot no-ball - he also erred in line with that ball, bowling wide of off stump with four of his five boundary fielders out on the off side. Having given away five runs without bowling a ball, he overcompensated with his line off the next ball, with a brush off Parag's pad stopping it from becoming a leg-side wide. An attempt to steal a leg bye, however, resulted in the first of two run-outs off successive balls.

"Yeah, I was probably a little surprised they had left-handers with the ball tailing in and my angle," Starc said. "Probably got two [balls] wrong there and obviously stepped on the wide line a bit, so yeah, I may even have got away with a couple there, but we obviously had the batting depth to chase the runs, so yeah, solid win in the end."

In his press conference after the match, Rana spoke of the difference that the return of saliva had made to the game.

"The difference that comes from applying saliva, the reverse-swing that we got to see from Starc - obviously the credit goes to Starc, but the saliva makes a lot of difference," he said. "We didn't use saliva at all in the last two-three years, and we didn't do this type of batting even in the nets, because reverse-swing had completely gone away from cricket, whether it was red ball or white ball. Suddenly, if someone can execute 11 yorkers in 12 balls at a 145 [kph] pace, then you have to give Starc the credit."

"Getting reverse-swing is one thing, but executing it is very important. It was reversing, but at that time, under pressure, he [Starc] was executing it. I was just reminding him to be clear with his plans, and trust himself. I was getting the same response: 'Don't worry, skip. I'll do it' Axar Patel

While acknowledging the role of saliva in the return of reverse, DC captain Axar Patel also highlighted the lack of grass on the pitches used in the IPL, which accelerates wear and tear on the ball.

"Because we can use saliva this season, and since there isn't much grass on the surface, you can get the ball to reverse," Axar said in his post-match press conference. "I feel it's fair for bowlers, given how the grounds are, and how batsmen's bats are, and how runs keep flowing.

"We're getting 180-190 scores, and it's fun when that happens, because it's competitive cricket, and it's not as if there's nothing in it for the bowlers. So I feel we're able to get reverse-swing because of the use of saliva.

"And getting reverse-swing is one thing, but executing it is very important. It was reversing, but at that time, under pressure, he [Starc] was executing it. I was just reminding him to be clear with his plans, and trust himself. I was getting the same response: 'Don't worry, skip. I'll do it'."

ESPNcricinfo's data bears out the effect that the return of saliva and reverse-swing have had on the end-overs yorker in the IPL. While the overall economy rate of fast bowlers in the death overs has continued its season-by-season increase, the fuller lengths (full-toss, yorker, full) have become more economical than the shorter lengths (length, short-of-good length, short) for the first time in this decade.

This could mean that batters are getting better at handling shorter lengths at the death; it could also, of course, just be the effect of reverse-swing encouraging bowlers to attempt yorkers more often and set fields accordingly, leading to shorter lengths suffering greater punishment. Or it could be a combination of the two.