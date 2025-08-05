Ollie Robinson, Will Rhodes dismantle Sussex

Durham 310 for 7 (Robinson 100, Rhodes 96) beat Sussex 259 (Lamb 74, Rhodes 5-30) by 51 runs

A brilliant century from Ollie Robinson and an excellent all-round effort from Will Rhodes led Durham to a 51-run victory over Sussex in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Robinson's counter-attacking century, which was his first List A ton for Durham, supported by a gutsy innings from Rhodes fired Durham to a total of 310 for 7 from their 50 overs, with Archie Lenham the pick of the Sussex bowlers.

Sussex's chase of 311 got off to a poor start as they found themselves 86 for 4 at one point, but middle order runs from Danny Lamb dragged his side back in the game.

However, Rhodes secured Durham the opening day victory with his first ever List A five-wicket haul.

Sussex won the toss at a sunny Roseworth Terrace and elected to bowl first and they got off to a great start as Alex Lees edged a Fynn Hudson-Prentice delivery behind to Charlie Tear in the opening over.

Rhodes and Emilio Gay settled Durham down after the early loss and reached 50 in the powerplay as the former produced a crunching straight drive for four.

Rhodes then reached his half-century from 43 balls on his List A debut for Durham, while Gay started to show some aggression as he took the aerial route to find the cover boundary.

Gay then tried to launch a Jack Carson delivery down the ground for six, but he was caught well by Ari Karvelas for 34. Sussex then struck again as Lamb bowled Colin Ackermann for 14 to leave things finely poised.

Robinson joined Rhodes at the crease and looked to be proactive as he pulled a Lenham ball for four and he followed that up with a cut shot on the back foot that went for four.

Rhodes then hit the first maximum of the day as he gave a Carson ball the treatment with a beautiful slog sweep.

Robinson then got his fifty from 47 balls, getting to the milestone with a six, but Rhodes fell four short of his century as Lenham got him caught at deep square. Wickets then came like buses for Sussex as Lamb got Ben Raine for six. Despite the wickets, Robinson kept the scoreboard ticking over and picked up another maximum as he pulled a Henry Crocombe ball over the ropes.

Haydon Mustard, making his first appearance of the season, also looked to move Durham towards 300 as he picked up a couple of boundaries including a lovely cut shot.

Mustard then fell for a lively 36, but Robinson reached his century off 78 balls to take his side to a big total. The centurion fell for 100 exactly, Ari Karvelas picking up the wicket, but Durham reached 310 for seven at the end of their 50 overs.

Tom Haines and Danial Ibrahim started Sussex's chase of 311, but it got off to a bad start as Ibrahim was caught behind off the bowling of Codi Yusuf for two.

Durham cranked up the pressure as George Drissell got Tom Clark caught behind for 14.

Haines showed a glimpse of some aggression as he reverse swept Drissell for four, however, Tear departed for nine after he pulled a Mitch Killeen delivery straight to Yusuf in the deep.

Killeen then struck again as he got Haines for 23 as he chipped one straight to Ackermann at mid-on.

Hudson-Prentice was frustrating Durham and he took a liking to James Minto's bowling as he smashed one over the square boundary and out of the ground.

Durham got the big wicket of Hudson-Prentice for 43 as he went for a second run, but a throw came in from Yusuf and Robinson whipped the bails off with aplomb.

Oli Carter then hammered one from Drissell down the ground for six and followed that up with a four off Minto. Danny Lamb then hit Ben Raine for six to boost his team's hopes and he backed that up with a tidy flick off his legs for four a few balls later.

Lamb continued his charge, dragging his side back into the game with some powerful strokes and reached his fifty from 35 balls.

However, Carter departed for 38 as Rhodes got him caught behind to halt Sussex's momentum. Lamb continued his assault on the Durham attack as he pulled a Yusuf ball for four, but Rhodes got another wicket, getting Carson caught and bowled for four.