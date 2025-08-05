Matches (13)
Durham vs Sussex, Group B at Gosforth, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result
Scorecard summary
Durham • 310/7(50 overs)
100 (79)
2/64 (10)
96 (105)
2/47 (7)
Sussex • 259/10(46.3 overs)
74 (57)
5/30 (7.3)
44 (43)
2/30 (7)
Match details
|Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth
|Toss
|Sussex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 4, Sussex 0
Sussex Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|11
|caught
|21
|38
|caught
|19
|22
|caught
|9
|25
|run out
|44
|43
|caught
|38
|56
|caught
|74
|57
|caught
|4
|13
|caught
|9
|8
|caught
|5
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 12, nb 4, w 12)
|Total
|259(10 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>