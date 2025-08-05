Matches (13)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE-W vs PAK-W (1)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (7)

Durham vs Sussex, Group B at Gosforth, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group B, Gosforth, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
Prev
Next
Durham FlagDurham
310/7
Sussex FlagSussex
(46.3/50 ov, T:311) 259

Durham won by 51 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
DUR Win & Bat
50%
SUS Win & Bat
28%
DUR Win & Bowl
14%
SUS Win & Bowl
8%
545 votes
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Durham 310/7(50 overs)
Ollie Robinson
100 (79)
Danny Lamb
2/64 (10)
Will Rhodes
96 (105)
Aristides Karvelas
2/47 (7)
Sussex 259/10(46.3 overs)
Danny Lamb
74 (57)
Will Rhodes
5/30 (7.3)
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
44 (43)
Mitchell Killeen
2/30 (7)
View full scorecard
Match details
Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth
TossSussex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsDurham 4, Sussex 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sussex Innings
Player NameRB
D Ibrahim
caught211
TJ Haines
caught2138
TGR Clark
caught1922
C Tear
caught925
FJ Hudson-Prentice
run out4443
OJ Carter
caught3856
DJ Lamb
caught7457
JJ Carson
caught413
AD Lenham
caught98
A Karvelas
caught57
HT Crocombe
not out11
Extras(b 5, lb 12, nb 4, w 12)
Total259(10 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HAM110041.440
GLO110041.180
NOT110041.109
ESS10100-1.109
DER10100-1.180
GLA10100-1.440
LEI------
SUR------
WOR------
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR110041.524
DUR110041.020
SUS10100-1.020
WAR10100-1.524
KEN------
LAN------
MID------
NOR------
SOM------
Full Table