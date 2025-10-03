Vidarbha extend lead over Rest of India to 224
Rest of India lost a wicket off the first ball of the third day of the Irani Cup
Vidarbha 342 and 96 for 2 lead Rest of India 214 (Easwaran 52, Patidar 66, Thakur 4-66) by 224 runs
Vidarbha strengthened their grip on the Irani Cup fixture by taking a sizeable first-innings lead against Rest of India and then extending it to 224 on the third day in Nagpur.
The day began with Rest of India on 142 for 5 in response to Vidarbha's 342, with their captain Rajat Patidar and Manav Suthar at the crease. Vidarbha fast bowler Aditya Thakare struck with the first ball of the day, dismissing Suthar lbw after successfully reviewing the umpire's not-out decision.
Yash Thakur took the next two wickets, bowling Saransh Jain with a yorker and having Akash Deep caught at cover. Patidar had resumed his innings on 42 and got to 66 with ten boundaries before he was the penultimate wicket to fall - caught off fast bowler Harsh Dubey while trying to clear the long-off boundary.
Thakur picked up the final wicket to dismiss Rest of India for 214, finishing with figures of 4 for 66 and giving Vidarbha a first-innings lead of 128.
Vidarbha's openers Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade put on 42 for the first wicket in the second innings before Taide holed out to deep midwicket off Suthar. Mokhade fell for 37 in the 24th over, caught behind while trying to hook Gurnoor Brar. From 64 for 2, Dhruv Shorey and Danish Malewar steered Vidarbha to 96 at stumps, ahead by 224 runs with eight wickets in hand.