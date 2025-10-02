Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
Nagpur, October 01 - 05, 2025, Irani Cup
Prev
Next
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(36 ov) 342 & 96/2
Rest of India FlagRest of India
214

Day 3 - Vidarbha lead by 224 runs.

Current RR: 2.66
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 35
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 26/0 (2.60)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Bowlers put Vidarbha on top despite Abhimanyu Easwaran half-century

Rajat Patidar, batting on 42, will be the key on the third day

Rajat Patidar and Abhimanyu Easwaran took the side past 100, Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Nagpur, Irani Cup, 2nd day, October 2, 2025

Rajat Patidar and Abhimanyu Easwaran took Rest of India past 100  •  PTI

Rest of India 142 for 5 (Easwaran 52, Patidar 42*, Rekhade 2-24) trail Vidarbha 342 (Taide 143, Rathod 91, Deep 3-51, Suthar 3-74) by 200 runs
Despite Abhimanyu Easwaran's half-century, Vidarbha's bowlers put their side on top on the second day in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India. At stumps, Rest of India were 142 for 5, trailing Vidarbha's first-innings total of 342 by 200. Rajat Patidar, batting on 42, will be the key going into the third day.
Vidarbha resumed the day on 280 for 5 with Atharva Taide batting on 118. But their innings did not last long. Yash Thakur and Harsh Dubey fell in successive overs to leave them on 295 for 7.
Darshan Nalkande hung around with Taide and the two added a crucial 37 to take the side to 332. Gurnoor Brar broke the stand by having Nalkande caught behind for 20. The end was swift as Saransh Jain picked the remaining two wickets in one over. He bowled Taide for 143 and, two balls later, had Aditya Thakare caught off Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Abhimanyu and Aryan Juyal gave Rest of India a steady start of 52 before Nalkande trapped Juyal lbw. Yash Dhull came out with an attacking intent and hit two fours off Dubey, the second of those via an outside edge. But it was Dubey who had the last laugh when he had Dhull stumped for 11.
Abhimanyu and Patidar took the side past 100. Abhimanyu brought up a half-century via an inside-edged four off Parth Rekhade before getting lbw in the same over. That triggered a mini-collapse. Gaikwad hit Thakur for back-to-back fours but was caught at deep-backward point off the following delivery. Ishan Kishan did not last long either, Rekhade having him lbw for 1.
That left Rest of India at 124 for 5. Patidar and Manav Suthar, though, ensured there were no more setbacks till stumps.
VidarbhaRest of IndiaVidarbha vs Rest of IndIrani Cup

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Vidarbha Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
caught1543
AR Mokhade
caught3776
DR Shorey
not out2460
DV Malewar
not out1637
Extras(lb 4)
Total96(2 wkts; 36 ovs)
<1 / 2>