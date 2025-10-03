Vidarbha extend lead over Rest of India to 224

Vidarbha 342 and 96 for 2 lead Rest of India 214 (Easwaran 52, Patidar 66, Thakur 4-66) by 224 runs



Vidarbha strengthened their grip on the Irani Cup fixture by taking a sizeable first-innings lead against Rest of India and then extending it to 224 on the third day in Nagpur.

The day began with Rest of India on 142 for 5 in response to Vidarbha's 342, with their captain Rajat Patidar and Manav Suthar at the crease. Vidarbha fast bowler Aditya Thakare struck with the first ball of the day, dismissing Suthar lbw after successfully reviewing the umpire's not-out decision.

Yash Thakur took the next two wickets, bowling Saransh Jain with a yorker and having Akash Deep caught at cover. Patidar had resumed his innings on 42 and got to 66 with ten boundaries before he was the penultimate wicket to fall - caught off fast bowler Harsh Dubey while trying to clear the long-off boundary.

Thakur picked up the final wicket to dismiss Rest of India for 214, finishing with figures of 4 for 66 and giving Vidarbha a first-innings lead of 128.