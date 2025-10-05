Dubey and Thakur seal Irani Cup title for Vidarbha
Yash Dhull's 92 and Manav Suthar's unbeaten 56 made life briefly uncomfortable for Vidarbha
Vidarbha 342 (Taide 143, Rathod 91, Akash Deep 3-51) and 232 (Mokhade 37, Kamboj 4-34) beat Rest of India 214 (Patidar 66, Abhimanyu 52, Thakur 4-66) and 267 (Dhull 92, Suthar 56*, Dubey 4-73) by 93 runs
Rest of India's Yash Dhull produced a valiant 92 in the fourth innings to briefly threaten a come-from-behind win, but Vidarbha tore down his resistance to win the 2025-26 Irani Cup for the third time since 2017-18.
Starting the final day at 30 for 2 in pursuit of a 361-run target, Rest of India lost overnight batter and captain Rajat Patidar early when he drove uppishly for a caught-and-bowled to Aditya Thakare. Ruturaj Gaikwad then lasted only 19 balls before edging Darshan Nalkande to the wicketkeeper.
Ishan Kishan, the other overnight batter, lost his patience after 64 balls and came down the wicket to hole out on 35 to deep midwicket off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey. When Saransh Jain was lbw off left-arm spinner Harsh Rakhade, Rest of Irani were reeling at 133 for 6.
However, 22-year-old Dhull, batting at No. 6, gave Rest of India hope by scoring at a brisk rate alongside a more subdued Manav Suthar in a 104-run seventh-wicket stand. Dhull struck eight fours and a six for a 117-ball 92 before playing an uppercut off Yash Thakur to deep third that couldn't clear the boundary. The frustration - and relief - was clearly visible on the faces of the namesakes as they exchanged words after the dismissal. Next ball, Thakur cleaned up Anshul Kamboj's stumps with a length ball jagging in, and with Rest of India at 237 for 8, victory was in sight for Vidarbha.
When Dubey tossed one up to Akash Deep next, his expansive cover drive found air and when he looked back, his poles were flattened. Suthar battled on with the No. 11 Gurnoor Brar to earn his sixth first-class fifty. Dubey picked off the final wicket to finish with 4 for 73.
Earlier in the game, Vidarbha rode on Atharva Taide's 143 and Yash Rathod's 91 in the first innings to post 342. Thakur then took a four-for to skittle Rest of India for 214 despite half-centuries from Patidar and Abhimanyu Easwaran. A four-wicket haul from Kamboj in the third innings then restricted Vidarbha to 232. But a target of 361 in the fourth innings turned out to be too steep for Rest of India.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx