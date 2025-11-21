Matches (11)
NSW vs Tasmania, 14th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Sydney, November 22 - 25, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
L
W
L
D
L
Tasmania
W
D
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
