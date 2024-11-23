Matches (23)
NSW vs Tasmania, 14th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Sydney, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
W
D
L
D
W
Tasmania
L
D
L
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSW10 M • 801 Runs • 50.06 Avg • 76.35 SR
NSW7 M • 485 Runs • 44.09 Avg • 48.74 SR
TAS9 M • 644 Runs • 42.93 Avg • 66.66 SR
TAS10 M • 615 Runs • 34.17 Avg • 53.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSW6 M • 27 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 37.62 SR
NSW6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 35.23 SR
TAS7 M • 30 Wkts • 2.48 Econ • 47.53 SR
TAS9 M • 23 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 60.08 SR
Squad
NSW
TAS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
