Matches (23)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
QEA Trophy (9)

NSW vs Tasmania, 14th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Sydney, November 24 - 27, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NSW Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bat
NSW Win & Bowl
TAS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Davies
10 M • 801 Runs • 50.06 Avg • 76.35 SR
S Konstas
7 M • 485 Runs • 44.09 Avg • 48.74 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 644 Runs • 42.93 Avg • 66.66 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 615 Runs • 34.17 Avg • 53.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CP Tremain
6 M • 27 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 37.62 SR
JM Bird
6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 35.23 SR
GT Bell
7 M • 30 Wkts • 2.48 Econ • 47.53 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 23 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 60.08 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24,25,26,27 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Zampa set for rare chance to push red-ball credentials

Matt Short is in the Victoria squad and Spencer Johnson included for South Australia

Zampa set for rare chance to push red-ball credentials

Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

The quick bowlers have purely played one-day cricket so far this season amid a carefully managed return

Morris and Richardson in line for Sheffield Shield returns

Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL

The allrounder picked up a hamstring strain in the final T20I against Pakistan

Injury hits Maxwell's Shield hopes, leaves race for BBL

McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland

The home side were in danger of defeat midway through the final day but an unbroken sixth-wicket stand came to their aid

McDermott, Peirson rescue draw after Meredith's burst rocks Queensland

One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top

Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis struck a maiden first-class hundred but Western Australia didn't have enough to defend

One-arm Agar and Rocchiccioli's rare hat-trick can't stop Victoria racing top
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC421120.16
WA421120.05
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
TAS402210.61
QLD401310.35
Full Table