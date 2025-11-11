Matches (26)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (2)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)

West Aust vs Queensland, 12th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, W.A.C.A, November 11 - 14, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tomorrow, 12:30 AM
4h:38m
Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
QueenslandQueensland
310015.2
6
Western AustraliaWestern Australia
30204.66
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 673 Runs • 39.59 Avg • 48.41 SR
CT Bancroft
8 M • 535 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 38.74 SR
J Clayton
9 M • 653 Runs • 50.23 Avg • 46.54 SR
JJ Peirson
10 M • 478 Runs • 34.14 Avg • 49.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Rocchiccioli
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 53.05 SR
CJ Gannon
9 M • 28 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 59.71 SR
MG Neser
7 M • 32 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 41.34 SR
MJ Swepson
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.28 Econ • 69.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
WA
QLD
Player
Role
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Sam Whiteman † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Cameron Bancroft 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hilton Cartwright 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Corey Rocchiccioli 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Joel Curtis 
-
Liam Haskett 
-
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days11,12,13,14 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
Australia
Ben Treloar
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
Sheffield Shield News

Webster, Weatherald miss out as Doggett bags five

Test hopefuls Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster missed out for Tasmania as Australia squad member Brendan Doggett claimed 5 for 66

Webster, Weatherald miss out as Doggett bags five

Starc fires up after search for rhythm but Handscomb hits 'special' hundred

On a hard-fought day at the SCG, Victoria fought back strongly after Starc had made major inroads

Starc fires up after search for rhythm but Handscomb hits 'special' hundred

Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation

Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test

Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation

Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up

Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes

Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up

Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges

The opener has lost his Test place after a lean start to the summer, but has been offered words of encouragement

Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC330022.99
QLD310215.2
NSW311111.35
TAS31118.83
SOA30214.9
WA30214.66
Full Table