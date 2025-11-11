Matches (26)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (2)
PAK vs SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
NZ vs WI (1)
West Aust vs Queensland, 12th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, W.A.C.A, November 11 - 14, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
D
L
L
L
D
Queensland
D
L
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 673 Runs • 39.59 Avg • 48.41 SR
8 M • 535 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 38.74 SR
QLD9 M • 653 Runs • 50.23 Avg • 46.54 SR
QLD10 M • 478 Runs • 34.14 Avg • 49.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 53.05 SR
9 M • 28 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 59.71 SR
QLD7 M • 32 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 41.34 SR
10 M • 30 Wkts • 3.28 Econ • 69.7 SR
Playing XI
WA
QLD
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|11,12,13,14 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Sheffield Shield News
Webster, Weatherald miss out as Doggett bags five
Test hopefuls Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster missed out for Tasmania as Australia squad member Brendan Doggett claimed 5 for 66
Starc fires up after search for rhythm but Handscomb hits 'special' hundred
On a hard-fought day at the SCG, Victoria fought back strongly after Starc had made major inroads
Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation
Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test
Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up
Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes