Queensland vs West Aust, 23rd Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Brisbane, February 18 - 21, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Queensland
D
D
L
W
W
West Aust
W
L
D
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
QLD10 M • 648 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 46.58 SR
QLD10 M • 590 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 51.75 SR
10 M • 725 Runs • 40.28 Avg • 51.41 SR
WA6 M • 629 Runs • 62.9 Avg • 71.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QLD9 M • 32 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 56.75 SR
10 M • 29 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 68.68 SR
9 M • 38 Wkts • 2.73 Econ • 41.86 SR
9 M • 35 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 51.51 SR
Squad
QLD
WA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
