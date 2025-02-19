Fanning misses maiden ton but helps keep Western Australia on top

Queensland 147 for 39 for 1 trail Western Australia 312 (Fanning 95, Whiteman 67, Neser 4-34) by 126 runs

Opener Sam Fanning fell just short of a century but put Western Australia in a powerful position against Queensland on day two of their Sheffield Shield game.

Fanning made 95 as WA posted 312 all out on Wednesday at The Gabba in reply to Queensland's first innings of 147. At stumps, Queensland were 39 for 1 in their second innings, still 126 runs behind the visitors.

Fanning was within reach of his maiden first-class century when he launched at an off-side drive at a Michael Neser delivery but chopped onto his stumps.

The New Zealand-born left hander struck five fours and two sixes in his 229-ball knock and featured in two telling partnerships. He put on 108 with his opening partner Sam Whiteman, who was dismissed for 67 late on Tuesday. Fanning also combined with Jayden Goodwin for a 103-run partnership for the third wicket.

Goodwin made 40 before missing an attempted sweep from legspinner Mitch Swepson. Goodwin's dismissal triggered a slide of 5 for 27 as Queensland stalwart Neser ripped through the middle order.

Neser finished with 4 for 34 from 21 overs. He had nightwatchman Corey Rocchiccioli caught at mid-off for 2 early on the second day's play and later removed Fanning, Ashton Turner and Keaton Critchell, with fellow quick Xavier Bartlett dismissing Joel Curtis as WA lost five wickets in a 10-over span.

WA allrounder Hilton Cartwright then rallied his side with a handy 48 not out, steering the visitors to a 165-run innings lead.