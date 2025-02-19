Matches (10)
Stumps • Starts 12:00 AM
24th Match, Adelaide, February 18 - 21, 2025, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
(100 ov) 93 & 272/6
Tasmania FlagTasmania
101

Day 2 - South Aust lead by 264 runs.

Current RR: 2.72
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 39/1 (3.90)
Sangha, McInerney build healthy lead for Shield leaders South Australia

After 20 wickets fell on the opening day, the game took on a more sedate pace at Adelaide Oval

AAP
19-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Jason Sangha formed the backbone of South Australia's second innings, South Australia vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield, Adelaide Oval, February 19, 2025

Jason Sangha formed the backbone of South Australia's second innings  •  Getty Images

South Australia 93 and 272 for 6 (Sangha 75, McInerney 61, Nielsen 49) lead Tasmania 101 by 264 runs
Jason Sangha and Conor McInerney struck half-centuries to give the Sheffield Shield leaders the upper hand over Tasmania in their fast-moving fixture.
SA were 272 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on day two at Adelaide Oval, 264 runs ahead of Tasmania. The hosts made just 93 in their first dig, with the visitors replying with 101.
But after 20 wickets fell on day one, four SA batters took control on Wednesday, with Sangha (75), McInerney (64), Harry Nielsen (49) and Liam Scott (43 retired hurt) all flourishing.
Sangha and McInerney combined for a match-high partnership for the third wicket. The duo put on 100 runs after the early losses of opener Henry Hunt and skipper Nathan McSweeney.
Tasmania seamer Gabe Bell dismissed both Hunt, who got a leading edge attempting to hit the through the legside and was caught and bowled, and McSweeney, trapped lbw for the second time in the match.
McInerney and Hunt took SA's total to 138 before the former was bowled by a superb delivery from Riley Meredith. The right-armer was bowling around the wicket and got a delivery to move away from the left-handed batter and clip off stump.
New Test allrounder Beau Webster adopted a similar tactic, bowling around the wicket with his medium pacers, and removed Jake Lehmann caught at first slip by Jordan Silk.
Sangha was removed a dozen overs later, leaving SA 181 for 5 and the game in the balance. But allrounder Scott and wicketkeeper-batter Nielsen then turned the tide in favour of the home side with a brisk 89-run partnership.
Nielsen cracked eight boundaries in his 81-ball knock, and Scott struck six fours before retiring hurt about 10 minutes before stumps because of a suspected migraine. Nielsen was trapped lbw by Meredith in the next over, giving the quick his second wicket.
South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CJ McInerney
bowled61162
HJ Hunt
caught1011
NA McSweeney
lbw715
JJS Sangha
caught75201
JS Lehmann
caught1431
L Scott
retired hurt4394
HJ Nielsen
lbw4981
N McAndrew
not out01
BAD Manenti
not out26
Extras(b 2, lb 6, nb 2, w 1)
Total272(6 wkts; 100 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA741236.93
VIC733129.64
QLD722327.75
TAS723226.01
NSW723225.49
WA723224.91
Full Table