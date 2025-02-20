Radhakrishnan digs in to give Tasmania hope in big chase

Tasmania 101 and 164 for 3 (Radhakrishnan 53*) need 217 more runs to beat South Australia 93 and 388 (Sangha 75, Scott 69, McInerney 61)

Precocious talent Nivethan Radhakrishnan posted a half-century as Tasmania faced a final-day fight for 217 more runs to defeat Sheffield Shield leaders South Australia.

Set 381 runs to win, Tasmania were 164 for 3 at stumps on the third day at Adelaide Oval. Radhakrishnan, an Indian-born 22-year-old who can bowl spinners with right and left arms, has underpinned the chase with an unbeaten 53. He will resume on the last day with Jake Doran, who was 19 not out.

Tasmania lost Jake Weatherald early when the left hander didn't play a shot to a Nathan McAndrew delivery which cut back to clip off stump.

Radhakrishnan and Tim Ward took the score to 70 but the latter fell just after tea. Like Weatherald, the left-handed Ward failed to offer a shot to McAndrew bowling around the wicket but was unlucky to be adjudged lbw, given the ball hit his thigh pad and appeared to be tracking over the stumps.

Radhakrishnan, who has represented Australia in Under-16 and Under-19 ranks, then featured in a 66-run partnership dominated by stalwart Jordan Silk. Silk made 43 from 66 balls but was bowled by legspinner Lloyd Pope - he chopped on attempting a drive through the off-side an hour before stumps.

Earlier, SA were all out for 388 in their second innings. After resuming at 272 for 6, McAndrew and Ben Manenti quickly prospered as they struck five boundaries each and featured in a 78-run partnership.