Matches (10)
WPL (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Ranji Trophy (2)

South Aust vs Tasmania, 24th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Adelaide, February 18 - 21, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SOA Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bowl
TAS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AT Carey
4 M • 591 Runs • 84.43 Avg • 74.15 SR
HJ Hunt
7 M • 552 Runs • 39.43 Avg • 41.41 SR
J Weatherald
7 M • 620 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 63.65 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 615 Runs • 34.17 Avg • 54.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N McAndrew
8 M • 43 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 36.23 SR
JS Buckingham
6 M • 26 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 38.46 SR
GT Bell
8 M • 29 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 64.2 SR
KJS Elliott
6 M • 27 Wkts • 3.26 Econ • 40.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18,19,20,21 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Kieran Elliott denies Handscomb as Tasmania take 20-run thriller

The 29-year-old quick took 10 wickets in the match as the home side overcame being a bowler down

Kieran Elliott denies Handscomb as Tasmania take 20-run thriller

Bartlett, Neser break through NSW resistance as Queensland claim vital win

A century stand between Josh Philippe and Jack Edwards threatened to rescue the visitors but they were bowled out with 10 overs remaining

Bartlett, Neser break through NSW resistance as Queensland claim vital win

763 balls, 66 all out, 7 for 11: McAndrew recounts wild WACA

Even the morning after South Australia's victory, some of those who took part were still making sense of it

763 balls, 66 all out, 7 for 11: McAndrew recounts wild WACA

Eyes on Konstas after Renshaw's ton leaves NSW big chase

Queensland claimed a late wicket to leave them well placed to push for victory at the Gabba

Eyes on Konstas after Renshaw's ton leaves NSW big chase

Weatherald's dominant century gives Tasmania chance of victory

The opener made 155 out of a second innings total of 291 to leave Victoria a testing target

Weatherald's dominant century gives Tasmania chance of victory
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA741236.93
VIC733129.64
QLD722327.75
TAS723226.01
NSW723225.49
WA723224.91
Full Table