Morris turns up to the heat as WA thrash Queensland

Western Australia 312 (Fanning 95, Whiteman 67, Neser 4-34) beat Queensland 147 (Rocchiccioli 7-52) and 153 (Morris 3-35) by an innings and 12 runs

Reigning champions Western Australia trounced Queensland by an innings and 12 runs to climb from last to third on the Sheffield Shield ladder.

WA paceman Lance Morris claimed three wickets as Queensland were bowled out for 153 in their second innings on day three at the Gabba on Thursday.

Morris tore through Queensland's tail and was on a hat-trick after dismissing Xavier Bartlett and bowling Mark Steketee for a golden duck. He sprayed his hat-trick attempt, sending a delivery to Mitch Swepson wildly down the legside to miss the milestone.

Queensland made 147 in their first innings when offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli took a career-best 7 for 52. WA, with Sam Fanning (95) falling just shy of his maiden first-class century, replied with 312 to take a stranglehold on the fixture.

Queensland's batters struggled again in their second innings with Ben McDermott and Lachlan Hearne top-scoring - both made 33. Angus Lovell, his opening partner Matt Renshaw and Michael Neser were the only other batsmen to reach double-figures.

WA's Morris collected 3 for 35 from 13 overs - he also removed McDermott with a brute of a short ball which reared at the batter, who edged to wicketkeeper Joel Curtis.

Rocchiccioli finished with his best first-class match figures of 9 for 79 while paceman Joel Paris and Cameron Gannon also took multiple second-innings wickets.

WA, the winners of the past three shields, entered the fixture at the foot of the ladder. But they rose to third with NSW (32.87) taking second spot after defeating Victoria, while Queensland (28.45) slid from third to fifth.

After this round, all states have two games remaining before the final. WA host NSW from March 6 and Victoria from March 15 at the WACA Ground in Perth.