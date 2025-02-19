Konstas calms himself but can't cash in as New South Wales take control

New South Wales 238 and 134 for 4 (Gilkes 43*, Phillipe 31, Boland 2-29) lead Victoria 182 (Bird 3-24, Jacobs 3-60) by 190 runs

Sam Konstas put away the scoops, ramps and sweeps on the second day at the SCG but could only make 17 before falling to Scott Boland for the second time in the match.

The day after Konstas' first-innings dismissal - missing a sweep against Boland from the 13th ball of the game - had ignited debate about his batting approach he was much more measured during New South Wales' second innings in a clear response to what happened on Tuesday.

Overall batting was tricky and NSW closed in a healthy position with a lead of 190 and six wickets in hand as both teams pushed for a victory that will be vital to their hopes of a place in the Sheffield Shield final.

NSW head coach Greg Shipperd and batting coach Nick Larkin watched intently from the boundary edge for the duration of Konstas' stay which ended shortly before tea when he square drove a short delivery from Boland to point.

Until then, Konstas had shaped up solidly against some demanding new-ball bowling from Boland and Fergus O'Neill. He had taken until his 13th delivery to get off the mark, showing a clear intent to leave deliveries outside off, and defended largely with a straight bat although was troubled by Boland.

Will Sutherland trapped Kurtis Patterson lbw • Getty Images

It wasn't until the 11th over that he found the boundary, collecting back-to-back fours off Will Sutherland, before carving another just over point against Boland. It was an attempted repeat of that stroke which brought his downfall.

"I'm all for entertainment and good batting, but that wasn't good batting on day one. It was good fun for five minutes," Phil Jaques, the former NSW coach, said on commentary. "It was better application from Konstas today, he was really patient and gave himself a chance to get in. It was a better innings, but unfortunately not much to show for it."

Nic Maddinson, who hit 20 off the second of the game yesterday, had fallen early to a pearler from O'Neill while Kurtis Patterson was pinned lbw by Sutherland having worked hard for 28.

Matthew Gilkes and Josh Philippe , the latter who was struck a nasty blow on the helmet, added 55 to turn the game more firmly NSW's way until Philippe fell late in the day to Boland. His innings had included a bizarre moment shortly before his dismissal when it appeared umpire Simon Lightbody was giving him lbw to Mitch Perry only to stop raising his finger part way through leaving Victoria perplexed.

Victoria had resumed on 92 for 4 and were quickly in deep trouble when Jackson Bird had Marcus Harris caught at point second ball of the day then trapped Sam Harper lbw before the opening over was done. It left Bird on 399 Sheffield Shield wickets, one short of becoming the fifth bowler to reach 400.

When Sutherland fell to Hanno Jacobs, Victoria were still more than 100 adrift but nightwatchman Perry, who was given a life at cover by Gilkes, and No. 9 O'Neill eked out 34 in 16 overs until O'Neill was well held at long leg by Jacobs when he top-edged what became the last ball before lunch.