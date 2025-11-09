Matches (33)
Tasmania vs South Aust, 11th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Hobart, November 10 - 13, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
TasmaniaTasmania
31108.83
5
South AustraliaSouth Australia
30204.9
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Weatherald
10 M • 1029 Runs • 54.16 Avg • 76.1 SR
TP Ward
10 M • 837 Runs • 44.05 Avg • 43.41 SR
JJS Sangha
9 M • 895 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 52.27 SR
JS Lehmann
10 M • 801 Runs • 47.12 Avg • 65.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GT Bell
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.61 Econ • 64.87 SR
KJS Elliott
6 M • 25 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 49.56 SR
B Doggett
6 M • 34 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 38.26 SR
N McAndrew
7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 44.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
TAS
SOA
Player
Role
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Jordan Silk † (c)
Middle order Batter
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gabe Bell 
-
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Bradley Hope 
Middle order Batter
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim Ward 
Top order Batter
Aidan O’Connor 
Allrounder
Kieran Elliott 
-
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days10,11,12,13 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard Abood
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Match Referee
Australia
David Johnston
Sheffield Shield News

Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation

Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test

Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up

Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes

Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges

The opener has lost his Test place after a lean start to the summer, but has been offered words of encouragement

Ashes tracker: Key questions remain around Australia's squad

Brendan Doggett put his case forward to be a reserve quick, but has any specialist opener done enough to be in the Test squad?

Green helps Western Australia to safety, then gets into bowling work

The allrounder overcame a blow to the forearm and spent a lengthy stint in the middle then Cooper Connolly ensured against late alarms

