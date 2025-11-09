Matches (33)
Tasmania vs South Aust, 11th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Hobart, November 10 - 13, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
L
W
D
W
L
South Aust
D
W
L
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 22:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TAS10 M • 1029 Runs • 54.16 Avg • 76.1 SR
TAS10 M • 837 Runs • 44.05 Avg • 43.41 SR
SOA9 M • 895 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 52.27 SR
SOA10 M • 801 Runs • 47.12 Avg • 65.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAS9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.61 Econ • 64.87 SR
TAS6 M • 25 Wkts • 3.39 Econ • 49.56 SR
SOA6 M • 34 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 38.26 SR
SOA7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 44.66 SR
Playing XI
TAS
SOA
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|10,11,12,13 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Sheffield Shield News
Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation
Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test
Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up
Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes
Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges
The opener has lost his Test place after a lean start to the summer, but has been offered words of encouragement
Ashes tracker: Key questions remain around Australia's squad
Brendan Doggett put his case forward to be a reserve quick, but has any specialist opener done enough to be in the Test squad?