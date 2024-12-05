Matches (13)
Tasmania vs South Aust, 18th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Hobart, December 06 - 09, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Webster
9 M • 743 Runs • 49.53 Avg • 67.36 SR
JR Doran
10 M • 593 Runs • 32.94 Avg • 53.47 SR
AT Carey
5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
NA McSweeney
7 M • 597 Runs • 45.92 Avg • 41.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GT Bell
7 M • 31 Wkts • 2.44 Econ • 48.64 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 54.73 SR
N McAndrew
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 43.48 SR
B Doggett
7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 42.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

The 19-year-old made a superb century against the Indians in Canberra to further his case

NSW selector Stuart Clark said CA had asked for Zampa to be selected, but the board has said that it does not give such selection directives

Sam Elliott and Todd Murphy shared seven wickets as the home side were left to regret some poor cricket

Time was running out when the allrounder struck twice in an over to end NSW's resistance

The visitors sensed victory before rain wiped out 17 overs and they ran out of time

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC531127.06
WA521223.2
SOA521221.47
TAS512218.22
NSW512216.11
QLD502312.31
Full Table