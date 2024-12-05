Matches (13)
Tasmania vs South Aust, 18th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Hobart, December 06 - 09, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
D
L
L
D
W
South Aust
D
W
W
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 12:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TAS9 M • 743 Runs • 49.53 Avg • 67.36 SR
TAS10 M • 593 Runs • 32.94 Avg • 53.47 SR
SOA5 M • 673 Runs • 74.78 Avg • 72.75 SR
7 M • 597 Runs • 45.92 Avg • 41.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAS7 M • 31 Wkts • 2.44 Econ • 48.64 SR
TAS9 M • 26 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 54.73 SR
SOA8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 43.48 SR
SOA7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 42.46 SR
Squad
TAS
SOA
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Konstas confident he's ready to play Test cricket
The 19-year-old made a superb century against the Indians in Canberra to further his case
Sheffield Shield: Cricket Australia and NSW divided over left-field Zampa selection
NSW selector Stuart Clark said CA had asked for Zampa to be selected, but the board has said that it does not give such selection directives
Victoria go top after running through careless Queensland
Sam Elliott and Todd Murphy shared seven wickets as the home side were left to regret some poor cricket
Webster's late strikes secure Tasmania's first win of the season
Time was running out when the allrounder struck twice in an over to end NSW's resistance