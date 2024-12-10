Agar on his last over: 'I didn't think we were a chance to win the game'

"It went from how have we managed to lose this to how have we won this?" Approaching 24 hours on from one of the most dramatic Sheffield Shield finishes of all time , South Australia quick bowler Wes Agar was still trying to make sense of the scenes that unfolded in Hobart on Monday evening when No. 11 Riley Meredith was run out off the last ball.

"I just remember seeing the ball getting thrown in and I see Riley running out of the corner of my eye," Agar told ESPNcricinfo. "I stopped for a minute and thought, 'what's happened?'"

Agar, who had removed Ward for 142, claimed Hope with 29 needed but Owen and Lawrence Neil-Smith got it down to seven needed off nine balls with four wickets in hand. Then Nathan McAndrew removed Owen and Matt Kuhnemann in consecutive deliveries leaving seven required off the last over which would be bowled by Agar who takes up the story.

"You always feel like you can have control in four-day cricket because you can have as many on the fence as you want and dry the runs up," Agar said. "But it felt like no matter what we tried, runs weren't drying up. It got a little bit scary at the back end.

"Even with guys on the boundary, you've got to bring one or two up at some stage to sneak a dot. My mindset went to T20 cricket which is a great practice for the months to come [in the BBL]. In T20 cricket when you are defending a total you talk a lot about stealing two balls in the over, how can you steal two dots.

"At that stage I didn't think we were a chance to win the game. I thought, 'if I do my job here we can get away with a draw and they can't win it.' It was all around stealing two dots and thought my best bet of that and not going for a boundary was going to be my yorker. But I wanted to stay around the wicket to keep in their heads that I might go short and they can't move as freely into the full ball.

"I snuck one dot ball out then was lucky enough to get Gabe Bell out with three balls to go. It was when I saw the stump go back that I thought we could win this. Riley Meredith is coming out to bat, and no disrespect to him, I'd fancy my chances in that situation."

Tasmania nine down. Four to win. Final ball of the Shield clash with South Australia.



Just don't get run out for no reason...

https://t.co/rDl9JR8Mu9 pic.twitter.com/2ydgfz2wLL — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 9, 2024

Meredith played one yorker down the ground and Neil-Smith heaved into the deep for another single. And so it came down to the final ball. Four to win, one wicket to win, or a draw. This is where things went really wild. Agar got his yorker spot on, Meredith backed away and squeezed it through the covers. There was no chance of scoring the four needed to win, but Meredith started back for a second and left himself stranded.

Agar suggested the information on the scoreboard, which showed three needed (to level the scores), rather than the four for the win, may have been a factor.

"It's the pressure, it can play tricks on you," he said. "Potentially, Meredith could have been seeing it as they needed three, if they came back for a second and there's a fumble they could get another. We knew going into the over what they needed because the umpire communicated that with the batsmen in tow, but Riley came in during that over. That's the only plausible option I could see, or a massive brain fade which can happen when you are chasing runs and get so close."

Even in the small amount of time between delivering the last ball and it coming back to the stumps, Agar's mind was racing. "There were massive mixed emotions because I backed myself in to get that wicket," he said. "He [Meredith] backed away and showed me all the stumps, I nailed my yorker, and he's just jammed it out. So in my head I've gone 'oh, no, I didn't seize that moment' then I go 'cool, we've drawn it', then out of nowhere we've won it. You are almost in shock. Sitting in the dugout afterwards, the boys were in silence trying to process it.

"I'm lucky I've trained with my bowling action to nail a yorker so that held me in good stead to switch so fast like I did yesterday. It went from ranking probably the worst game of cricket I've played in to one of the best pretty quickly. It just reflected how we were in the rooms, like almost in a bit of shock with all that happened in a short space of time. It's almost taken us a whole day to process it and feels like I still am in a way."

The lost point for bottom-placed Tasmania (what they would have gained for the draw) will likely prove less critical than the six gained by South Australia for the win. The upshot of all the drama is that they head into the Sheffield Shield break top of the table as the BBL takes over domestic cricket. They can sense a first final since 2016-17 and a bid for their first title since 1995-96.

"We've got a lot of players around 25 to 30 [years old] who are really starting to understand their game and gel," Agar said. "We've built a culture around that. Personally I feel we've always had the talent but may not have had the experience to match it, or we've had the experience but not the talent. I feel like now is a perfect period where both are marrying up and we are able to not only compete but are fighting hard for wins.