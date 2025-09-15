Matches (12)
Lancashire vs Middlesex, 50th Match at Manchester, County DIV2, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

50th Match, Manchester, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
MiddlesexMiddlesex
12440150
6
LancashireLancashire
12230139
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LWP Wells
10 M • 771 Runs • 42.83 Avg • 55.5 SR
MS Harris
8 M • 744 Runs • 57.23 Avg • 54.82 SR
JL du Plooy
9 M • 627 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 56.38 SR
MDE Holden
9 M • 614 Runs • 40.93 Avg • 55.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GP Balderson
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 61.71 SR
TW Hartley
8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 66.92 SR
RF Higgins
10 M • 35 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 47.94 SR
TS Roland-Jones
8 M • 34 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 46.32 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LAN
MID
Player
Role
Keaton Jennings (c)
Opening Batter
James Anderson 
Bowler
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Bailey 
Bowler
George Balderson 
Allrounder
George Bell 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Bohannon 
Middle order Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Ollie Sutton 
-
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
