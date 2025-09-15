Matches (12)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

Sussex vs Yorkshire, 63rd Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025

63rd Match, Hove, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
Sussex FlagSussex
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
SussexSussex
12340138
7
YorkshireYorkshire
12340135
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Coles
10 M • 763 Runs • 50.87 Avg • 54.34 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 595 Runs • 37.19 Avg • 58.96 SR
A Lyth
10 M • 832 Runs • 52 Avg • 45.26 SR
ML Revis
9 M • 727 Runs • 72.7 Avg • 55.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OE Robinson
7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.8 SR
FJ Hudson-Prentice
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 55.15 SR
GCH Hill
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 44.09 SR
CJ White
9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.63 Econ • 59.74 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SUS
YOR
Player
Role
John Simpson † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jack Carson 
Bowler
Tom Clark 
Batter
James Coles 
Allrounder
Henry Crocombe 
Bowler
Tom Haines 
Top order Batter
Fynn Hudson-Prentice 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Sean Hunt 
Bowler
Danial Ibrahim 
Batting Allrounder
Danny Lamb 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12408186
NOT12516185
SOM12426163
WAR12318159
ESS12237140
SUS12345138
YOR12345135
HAM12228132
DUR12255126
WOR1217488
