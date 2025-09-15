Matches (12)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)
Sussex vs Yorkshire, 63rd Match at Brighton, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SUS Win & Bat
YOR Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bowl
YOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex
D
D
L
L
D
Yorkshire
D
W
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SUS10 M • 763 Runs • 50.87 Avg • 54.34 SR
SUS10 M • 595 Runs • 37.19 Avg • 58.96 SR
YOR10 M • 832 Runs • 52 Avg • 45.26 SR
YOR9 M • 727 Runs • 72.7 Avg • 55.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SUS7 M • 25 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 54.8 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.21 Econ • 55.15 SR
YOR9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 44.09 SR
YOR9 M • 27 Wkts • 2.63 Econ • 59.74 SR
Squad
SUS
YOR
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Hampshire slip into relegation mix as Sussex escape with draw
Rain again thwarts visitors' push for victory on same day that they receive points deduction
Surrey lose ground in title race as weather bails out Warwickshire
Champions' lead cut to single point after draw in heavily rain-affected game
Raine, Potts dig in to thwart Essex's victory bid
Visitors were wobbling at 96 for 7, still in arrears, before eighth-wicket pair come to rescue
Yorkshire stumble away with draw after rain-wrecked trip to Taunton
Somerset claim three bowling bonus points by ripping through visitors in between showers