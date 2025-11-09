Matches (33)
NSW vs Victoria, 10th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Sydney, November 10 - 13, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
D
L
W
L
D
Victoria
L
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 728 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 44.44 SR
NSW10 M • 472 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 55.66 SR
10 M • 810 Runs • 42.63 Avg • 48.12 SR
VIC10 M • 729 Runs • 38.37 Avg • 49.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSW9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 46.57 SR
NSW6 M • 17 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 56.47 SR
VIC10 M • 43 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 51.65 SR
VIC4 M • 28 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 30.78 SR
Playing XI
NSW
VIC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|10,11,12,13 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Sheffield Shield News
Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation
Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test
Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up
Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes
Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges
The opener has lost his Test place after a lean start to the summer, but has been offered words of encouragement
Ashes tracker: Key questions remain around Australia's squad
Brendan Doggett put his case forward to be a reserve quick, but has any specialist opener done enough to be in the Test squad?