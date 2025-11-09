Matches (33)
NSW vs Victoria, 10th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Nov 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Sydney, November 10 - 13, 2025, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Victoria FlagVictoria
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
VictoriaVictoria
330022.99
3
New South WalesNew South Wales
311011.35
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KR Patterson
10 M • 728 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 44.44 SR
SJ Konstas
10 M • 472 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 55.66 SR
C Kellaway
10 M • 810 Runs • 42.63 Avg • 48.12 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 729 Runs • 38.37 Avg • 49.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
J Edwards
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.65 Econ • 46.57 SR
R Hadley
6 M • 17 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 56.47 SR
F O'Neill
10 M • 43 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 51.65 SR
SM Boland
4 M • 28 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 30.78 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
NSW
VIC
Player
Role
Steven Smith † (c)
Top order Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Oliver Davies 
Top order Batter
Jack Edwards 
Allrounder
Ryan Hadley 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
William Salzmann 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days10,11,12,13 November 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Australia
Troy Penman
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
Sheffield Shield News

Star-studded Sheffield Shield round launches final Ashes preparation

Only one of Australia's Ashes squad won't feature for their states this week ahead of the first Test

Steve Smith to captain New South Wales for Ashes tune-up

Smith will lead Australia in Perth and there remains a strong chance he will need to do more Tests in the Ashes

Steve Waugh sees his own career in Sam Konstas' early challenges

The opener has lost his Test place after a lean start to the summer, but has been offered words of encouragement

Ashes tracker: Key questions remain around Australia's squad

Brendan Doggett put his case forward to be a reserve quick, but has any specialist opener done enough to be in the Test squad?

Green helps Western Australia to safety, then gets into bowling work

The allrounder overcame a blow to the forearm and spent a lengthy stint in the middle then Cooper Connolly ensured against late alarms

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC330022.99
QLD310215.2
NSW311111.35
TAS31118.83
SOA30214.9
WA30214.66
