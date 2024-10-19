Matches (30)
Victoria vs NSW, 4th Match at Melbourne, Sheffield Shield, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Melbourne, October 20 - 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Victoria FlagVictoria
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 692 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 45.64 SR
MS Harris
10 M • 671 Runs • 37.28 Avg • 48.41 SR
O Davies
8 M • 743 Runs • 61.92 Avg • 81.64 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 457 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 49.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
F O'Neill
9 M • 41 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 42.41 SR
SM Boland
5 M • 31 Wkts • 2.18 Econ • 37.22 SR
CP Tremain
9 M • 46 Wkts • 2.43 Econ • 35.95 SR
JM Bird
7 M • 21 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 58.04 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20,21,22,23 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Australia's selection race: who is in the running to face India?

There's one batting spot in the XI to fill for Perth, and maybe a reserve player as well

Smith and Starc in New South Wales Sheffield Shield squad

Young opener Sam Konstas will face Scott Boland at the MCG after Victoria named the Test seamer for his first game of the summer

Marsh ready to bowl as much as Cummins needs him against India

He expects to send down a few overs in the next Sheffield Shield match as part of a "slow build" to the Test series

Marsh smashes 94, Khawaja warms up with unbeaten 64 in draw

Marsh didn't bowl in the game at the WACA while Khawaja looked in fine touch on the last day

Carey and McSweeney hundreds deny New South Wales after Lyon's inroads

South Australia had stumbled to 23 for 4 early on the final day but twin centuries produced an impressive fightback

