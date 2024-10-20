Live - Starc, Smith, Boland return to Sheffield Shield

Live - Starc, Smith, Boland return to Sheffield ShieldBy Andrew McGlashan
Welcome to the Sheffield Shield
Victoria vs New South Wales
Queensland vs South Australia
Western Australia vs Tasmania
Debutant hits back for Queensland
Crowd getting into it at the G
Lunch at the WACA
Tea at Allan Border Field
Tea at the MCG
Abbott's superb spell
Century stand for South Australia
Hardie has the ball
Australia A vs India A
Starc gets Harris!
Mitchell Starc has struck a blow for New South Wales and for Marcus Harris' hopes of a Test recall after dismissing the left-hander for 26 in a hostile spell of fast bowling. Harris had fought very hard to survive the first session on an MCG pitch offering swing, seam and extra bounce. Late in the first session Starc hit Harris on the underside of his left arm to leave an egg-like bruise. Starc opened up after lunch and had Harris under pressure again. He beat him on the inside edge with a ball that just missed off stump. Starc finally got Harris caught down the leg side. Harris might question his luck to be out in that fashion but Starc deserves credit as the extra pace and bounce meant he wasn't in control of the leg glance.
WA win the toss and bowl
"It's been a slow build. I've been really well looked after by Cricket Australia, Ronnie [Australia coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty [Pat Cummins], with our planning and when I bowl.I love bowling, so I'm looking forward to bowling for Western Australia this week and build from there."