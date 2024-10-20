Rocchiccioli, Doran share honours on truncated opening day

Tasmania 158 for 5 (Doran 59*) vs Western Australia

Allrounder Aaron Hardie bowled a lively opening spell in his first Sheffield Shield appearance of the season before Western Australia's frontline attack restricted Tasmania on a rare rain-interrupted day's play at the WACA.

Only 53 overs were bowled on the opening day with Tasmania finishing at 158 for 5 in a rematch of last season's Shield final. No.5 Jake Doran held firm with an attractive 59 not out before play was called off after rain lashed the ground early in the final session.

In the wake of Cameron Green being ruled out of the summer, there has been considerable spotlight on Hardie who represents a like-for-like replacement. He impressed on Australia's recent white-ball tour of the UK, but missed WA's season opener against Queensland due to a quad injury.

There had been speculation that Hardie would play as a specialist batter, but he entered the attack in the ninth over after openers Jake Weatherald and Caleb Jewell comfortably saw off the new ball.

Hardie immediately produced sharp bounce and bowled a short of a length line to cause problems for Jewell, who on 11 survived a loud appeal for caught behind.

Hardie bowled two three-over bursts but struggled to find the same bite in his spell in the second session. He finished with 0 for 32 from six overs.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh is available to bowl, having played as a specialist batter against Queensland, but has yet to enter the attack and spent most of his time fielding at first slip.

Perth is usually known for its oppressive conditions during cricket season, but amid overcast skies and rain in the air, WA skipper Sam Whiteman had no hesitation to bowl first on a green wicket.

The WA quicks relished the prospect but offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli , who recently earned Australia A selection, stole the show with the wickets of Weatherald and captain Jordan Silk before lunch.

After being well collared by Queensland, with Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja counterattacking him in good batting conditions, Rocchiccioli conjured sharp turn and trademark bounce to put WA on top.

He outfoxed Silk, normally very proficient against spin, with a looping delivery that had him dancing down the track but hitting straight to midwicket.

Quick Brody Couch, who had a mixed WA debut against Queensland, was fiery and clocked speeds reaching 143kph. He was rewarded for the breakthrough of Jewell, who edged a good length delivery to second slip.

WA had a stranglehold but rain cascaded on the ground shortly after lunch causing a brief interruption. The weather change seemed to change the state of the game on resumption with Rocchiccioli unable to have the same impact in very windy conditions and with a damp ball that was suddenly impotent.

Doran capitalised and hit several gorgeous strokes straight down the ground as he combined in a half-century partnership with Charlie Wakim. WA were left frustrated and seemingly going through motions until quick Cameron Gannon, who bowled too full with the new ball, had Wakim edging to second slip.