Cartwright makes baby dash after Bancroft's lean start continues
The in-form Josh Inglis steadied Western Australia alongside Cooper Connolly
Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|8
|14
|caught
|13
|38
|retired not out
|52
|70
|caught
|9
|24
|caught
|12
|33
|not out
|72
|107
|not out
|42
|98
|Extras
|(lb 11)
|Total
|219(4 wkts; 64 ovs)