Cartwright makes baby dash after Bancroft's lean start continues

Western Australia 219 for 4 (Inglis 72*, Cartwright 52 ret not out, Elliott 3-31) trail Tasmania 277 (Owen 69, Doran 66, Rocchiccioli 4-70) by 58 runs

Opener Cameron Bancroft 's bid for a Test recall took a hit after a third consecutive failure to start the Sheffield Shield season. But in-form Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly rescued Western Australia out of trouble against Tasmania late on day two at the WACA.

Replying to Tasmania's first innings of 277, Bancroft made just 8 before nicking off to seamer Kieran Elliott in the sixth over. WA slumped further when captain Sam Whiteman and Mitchell Marsh fell cheaply.

An aggressive Hilton Cartwright raced to a half-century by tea, but he didn't re-emerge after the interval as he dashed to be at the birth of his second child. He could still bat on day three, but is believed to require approval from the match umpire and Tasmania to continue his innings.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie fell on the first over after tea as Tasmania edged ahead before Inglis turned the match on its head much like he did with a century in the season opener against Queensland.

Inglis made it look easy under the shadows as he raced to a half-century off 57 balls. He found good support from Connolly as they combined for an unbroken 119-run partnership to turn the tide as WA set their sights on a handy first innings lead.

After Tasmania were bowled out at the stroke of lunch, the spotlight firmly shone on Bancroft at the resumption. With the surface appearing to be flattening and as Perth's famous sunshine emerged after a rain-interrupted first day, Bancroft eyed a big score to ignite his Test candidacy after making a pair against Queensland.

Bancroft was tested immediately by quick Riley Meredith and unable to get off the mark from his first nine deliveries. The pressure was building before he scored his first runs of the Shield season in streaky fashion when he slashed Meredith past third slip.

He hit a more controlled boundary through point on the next delivery, but could not kick on after shuffling across his stumps to edge a back of a length delivery from Elliott, who soon had Whiteman caught behind for 13.

Marsh entered in strong form after a powerful 94 in the second innings against Queensland. For the second straight match he is playing as a specialist batter at No. 4. Marsh had publicly stated that he would build his loads in this match ahead of next month's first Test, but his bowling return is being put on hold for now.

Marsh started watchfully before hitting a gorgeous straight drive to the boundary off seamer Mitch Owen. But Marsh had a rush of blood on the next delivery as he mistimed a short delivery straight to deep square leg. He immediately started walking off after realising he had thrown away his wicket.

Owen had earlier led a recovery for Tasmania after blasting 69 from 60 balls at No. 8. Tasmania were in major trouble at 190 for 8 before Owen combined with Matt Kuhnemann for a ninth wicket partnership of 87.

Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli , fresh off being selected for Australia A, finally ended Owen's entertaining knock before dismissing Meredith on the next delivery to finish with 4 for 70 from 24.3 overs.

Recruit Brody Couch was the pick of the quicks with 3 for 33 off 17 overs in a lively performance where he reached speeds of 143kph.