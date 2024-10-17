Australia's selection race: who is in the running to face India?

There have been a couple of key developments in Australia's selection plans for the Test summer with Cameron Green's back injury and confirmation that Steven Smith will move back down the order. But there remains a fascinating few weeks ahead with a combination of Sheffield Shield and Australia A matches for players to push their claims for a Test call-up.

The likelihood is that the vacancy will be at the top of the order but there may also be a spot for another reserve batter in the era of concussion substitutes. Here's a look at the runners and riders.

Harris has started the season well with 143 and 52 , albeit on a lifeless Junction Oval surface, and has been named in the Australia A squad. Before that comes a potentially high-octane Shield clash against New South Wales where he will face Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Nathan Lyon. Harris has spoken openly about his frustrations after being overlooked in recent times having been a long-term back-up around the Test squad, but he retains significant support within the set-up. He lost his Test place one game after an excellent 76 on a tough pitch against England at the MCG, but overall an average of 25.29 from 14 matches leaves plenty to prove if another chance does come his way.

"It's not like it's going to be the first time I've ever played for Australia A before a Test series," he said last week. "There's obviously always a bit of attention around those games. Pressure wise, I'm not going to be trying to put the same pressure on myself as I had before. It will just be a great opportunity."

As with Harris, we are back to where we were 12 months ago amid the debate about who would replace David Warner. As history shows, that took an unexpected twist with Smith's promotion - a move which has proved short-term. So Bancroft's name is firmly back in discussions. A pair in the opening game of the season hasn't changed anything - "There's plenty of batters that have managed to get a feather on an early Michael Neser ball," chair of selectors George Bailey said - and over the last couple of seasons Bancroft couldn't have done much more to push his claims. He has averaged 50.67 in the Shield over the last two summers (even including that pair) with last season's runs being particularly hard to come by.

Sam Konstas is the name on everyone's lips • Getty Images

He is the 19-year-old new kid on the block and generating plenty of excitement. Konstas has been compared to Ricky Ponting and joined him as a teenager to make twin hundreds in the Sheffield Shield. Bailey was careful to temper expectations and it would be a very rapid rise - and against the grain for Australian men's cricket - if he was catapulted into the Test squad in a few weeks.

"He's in the mix as are plenty of others," Bailey said. "I certainly don't want to single him out. Think the consistency of Cam Bancroft over a number of years, the consistency of Marcus Harris over a number of years, they've both had a look at Test cricket as well, so don't think there's a need at this stage to put any undue pressure or expectation on Sam."

But the opportunity is there for him to make the selectors think hard. He will face Scott Boland at the MCG from Sunday before what will likely be a strong India A side. Another couple hundreds against those attacks and the momentum could be unstoppable.

Renshaw was the reserve batter against West Indies and New Zealand earlier this year but has been overlooked for the Australia A squad. He made 6 and 15 in the opening round of Sheffield Shield against Western Australia. However, Bailey said that doesn't mean the selectors have moved on from him, while also referencing a couple of other experienced domestic players who have had a taste of Test cricket.

"We still really like Matt's ability to play," Bailey said. "As far as Australia A selection goes, part of the process around that is trying to identify opportunities that may come around in the short term but also making sure we do keep an eye on developing opportunities for those players who may become important in different roles in the future as well. Whilst there's an Australia A squad there, I think Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, as three examples, are guys who we'll continue to watch really closely in Shield cricket."

The other aspect is that even after the initial Test squad is named there will be three more rounds of Shield before the BBL for players to impress should back-up be needed during the series.

The South Australia captain would not be a contender to open the batting so a call-up for him would reopen the debate about an incumbent moving up to the top therefore appears an unlikely route, but McSweeney is very highly regarded , both for his run-scoring and his leadership. He will captain Australia A as he did last summer and has already started the season with an impressive match-saving 127 not out off 283 balls against South Australia.

"I'm definitely confident in my game at the moment and if I were to get an opportunity I think I would be ready," he said on Thursday. "But all I can do is to continue to focus on what I can control and that's preparing well for South Australia and hopefully winning games for my state."

Beau Webster's returns over the last two seasons have been outstanding • Getty Images

An immediate question after Green's injury was whether his replacement would be a like-for-like, or as close as could be found. That sounds an unlikely option with Bailey and Pat Cummins pointing out how often Australia have managed without an allrounder, while there remains confidence in Mitchell Marsh being able to bowl . Still, it is interesting to ponder the next in line given Green faces a lengthy lay-off.

Webster, the Tasmania allrounder, has numbers that speak for themselves over the last two seasons. With the bat he has averaged 53.12 in the Sheffield Shield - including an opening-round hundred last week - while has taken 66 wickets with a combination of brisk medium pace and offspin. Add in bucket hands at slip and he's an ultimate allrounder. The Australia A series is a chance for him to do it a level up and success there will keep him in the frame should there be a need for another allrounder down the track. His versatility could also put him in consideration for the Sri Lanka tour early next year.

Alongside Webster, Hardie is the other emerging allrounder and had an excellent limited-overs tour of England, especially with the ball whereas overall his batting is his primary suit. Bailey told cricket.com.au that there had been consideration to trying to get Hardie one of the Australia A matches but with Green's injury it was felt he would be needed through the ODI and T20I matches against Pakistan. There may be an opportunity for him to bat slightly higher in the order in the ODIs. He is due to return to Shield action at the weekend where he will be expected to slot in as part Western Australia's top order. Hardie hasn't scored a Shield century since his unbeaten 174 in 2021-22 final although did make one for Australia A in New Zealand a few weeks after that. In the last two seasons for WA he has averaged 31.45 so he may need a big season to push his case.

And what about the bowlers?