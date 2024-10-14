Sam Konstas vaults into Australia A squad after twin hundreds

Teenaged opener Sam Konstas will audition for a Test spot in national team colours after being named in the Australia A squad for the upcoming red-ball series against India A.

His spectacular rise has continued after being included in a 17-man squad for the two four-day games in Mackay and the MCG.

Konstas, 19, lit up Australian domestic cricket by scoring twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round of the Sheffield Shield. He became the first teenager to achieve that feat in the Shield since an 18-year-old Ricky Ponting in 1993.

With allrounder Cameron Green ruled out of the summer due to a back injury, and Steven Smith likely to move back to No. 4, Konstas has emerged as a contender for next month's first Test against India in Perth.

Harris started the season strongly after scoring a century and a half-century against Tasmania albeit on a benign Junction Oval surface. Bancroft, who made a pair, and Renshaw both had double failures in the match between Western Australia and Queensland at the WACA.

South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney will captain Australia A in a role he has fulfilled several times previously. Allrounder Beau Webster , the reigning Shield player of the season, has also been named and could be in the mix for Test selection if Australia's hierarchy decide to go with a like-for-like replacement for Green.

Fringe Test quicks Scott Boland and Michael Neser , who claimed a five-wicket haul against WA, have been selected while Victoria quick Fergus O'Neill has been rewarded for his Shield success.

Offspinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli are also in the squad and will be firmly in the mix for Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka early next year.

Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England, is the only player named in both the ODI and the Australia A squads.

Josh Philippe, who left WA for NSW in the offseason, and Jimmy Peirson are the wicketkeepers.

The first four-day game in Mackay ends on November 3 ahead of the first ODI on November 4 while the second four-day game at the MCG runs from November 7-10 with the second and third ODIs being played on November 8 and 10.

The depth of Shield teams will be firmly tested with those series clashing with the third round of the Shield starting on November 1.

"We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season," Australia national selector George Bailey said.

"As always with Australia A selection we have picked a side we hope can present performances which are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield.

"It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket."

