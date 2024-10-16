Marsh ready to bowl as much as Cummins needs him against India

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh will bowl in the upcoming Sheffield Shield round as he prepares to help cover Cameron Green 's absence during the India Test series.

Marsh's fitness and whether he can return to bowling have grown in significance for Australia since it emerged that Green will miss the entire season due to a stress fracture of his back.

Green was heading to Christchurch on Wednesday for surgery and in an Instagram post said: "Heartbroken but let's get a new back."

There has been uncertainty if Marsh, who turns 33 on Sunday, can physically handle the rigours of bowling. Since tearing his hamstring during the IPL, Marsh has bowled just four overs - all of which were in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's last month.

Marsh made 13 and 94 as a specialist batter for Western Australia in their drawn Shield opener last week against Queensland at the WACA. While in the field he was mostly based in the slips and and occasionally helped carry the drinks.

But Marsh said he felt "really good" physically as he builds up his bowling loads against Tasmania in the Shield fixture starting on Sunday at the WACA.

"I won't bowl too much for WA, it's all part of the building process to get ready for that first Test," Marsh told reporters in Perth at the launch of the 2025-26 Ashes fixtures . "It's been a slow build. I've been really well looked after by Cricket Australia, Ronnie [Australia coach Andrew McDonald] and Patty [Pat Cummins], with our planning and when I bowl.

"I love bowling, so I'm looking forward to bowling for Western Australia this week and build from there."

Mitchell Marsh's overs could be vital this summer • Getty Images

With Australia's frontline pace attack unchanged last summer, and with Tests played on bowler-friendly surfaces, Marsh wasn't greatly needed with the ball but still did produce several handy spells.

With Steven Smith to move back to No. 4, Australia's selectors will likely call in an opener rather than a like-for like replacement for Green. Marsh moving to the top of the order, following in the footsteps of his father Geoff and brother Shaun, has some support, including from legendary Australia batter Greg Chappell.

But Marsh dispelled the notion with his focus firmly on contributing as an allrounder and he did not put a cap on how many overs he could bowl in the Tests. "Once you're in the field of battle, you bowl as many overs as the captain needs you to bowl," he said.

"I see the allrounder role as being really important, especially for when our bowlers need a bit of a break. I think if you look back at the last few seasons, our allrounders have bowled maybe 10 to 13 overs a game, which is not really a lot.

"But those 10 to 13 overs can be really important. So for me, it's about preparing to bowl as much as I can, as much as Patty needs me to."

Marsh said he was "shattered" for Green who is expected to be sidelined for six months.

"From all reports he's pretty good, initially there is always a shock. It all happened pretty quickly," he said. "Certainly with stress fractures they can be quite a gradual thing, but this one came pretty quickly.

"Someone like Cam with his attitude towards the game, he loves it. The thought of missing that much cricket is probably a little daunting for him, but he's accepted it now and as an athlete you go through these things.