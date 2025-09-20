Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference before India game
The reason for cancellation is not yet clear, but it is the second time in as many games Pakistan have scrapped their customary pre-match media duties
Pakistan have cancelled another scheduled pre-match press conference, this one ahead of their Super Fours game against India on Sunday. According to the schedule the Asian Cricket Council released, a Pakistan player or member of the coaching staff was scheduled to do a press conference at 6pm local time on Saturday. The team was also slated to train from 6pm onwards for three hours at the ICC Academy in Dubai. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that training is set to go ahead as scheduled.
The reason for cancelling the press conference is not yet clear. It is the second time in as many games Pakistan have scrapped their customary pre-match media duties. They had declined to hold a press conference ahead of their must-win game against UAE, while the handshake saga with match referee Andy Pycroft raged on.
Meanwhile, Pycroft has been confirmed as the match referee for the India vs Pakistan game on Sunday too.
In the days since, that feud has largely been put to rest after the ICC organised a meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan's coach, captain, media and team managers where Pycroft offered his regrets for the way events at the toss against India had unfolded. He had told Salman Ali Agha there would not be a handshake with the India captain Suryakumar Yadav, which Pakistan had interpreted as Pycroft's failure to uphold the ICC's code of conduct and demanded his "immediate removal" from the tournament.
The meeting before the UAE game appeared to have placated the PCB somewhat; they put out a short video of it, with no audio, and said in a statement that Pycroft had apologised. That, in turn, appeared to have angered the ICC, who took exception to the recording of that video, writing a strongly-worded e-mail to the PCB, saying the board had breached protocol by filming without consent in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). There is no official confirmation that the PCB ever responded to that email.
India will not hold a press conference on Saturday either. As is customary for sides who play their next game after only a day's gap, they held an embargoed press conference looking ahead to the Pakistan clash, following the conclusion of their game against Oman on Friday night.
Sunday will be both sides' first game in the Super Fours stage.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000