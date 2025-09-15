PCB chief Naqvi demands 'immediate removal' of match referee Pycroft

The demand from Naqvi, who is also the current president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), came a day after the PCB had alleged that Pycroft had "requested the captains not to shake hands at the toss" as is customary.

On Monday, the PCB sought to escalate the matter. "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket," Naqvi said in a tweet (reproduced below). "The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

ESPNcricinfo understands that the PCB has conveyed this demand via a letter addressed to ICC general manager Wasim Khan. The letter says that Pycroft, at the time of the toss, took Pakistan captain Salman Agha aside and told him there would be no handshakes at the toss. It goes on to say that Pycroft then spoke separately to India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema subsequently spoke to tournament director Andrew Russell asking for an explanation, and was told, the PCB says, that it was down to the line the BCCI had taken on the matter following discussions with the Indian government. When contacted by ESPNcricinfo, Russell offered no comment on the subject.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

The PCB says that Pycroft's action had violated the MCC Laws and was against the spirit of cricket, and accused the match referee of violating the ICC's code of conduct. While there is speculation that Pakistan have threatened to withdraw from the tournament if Pycroft was not removed, ESPNcricinfo understands that the PCB has not yet adopted that position.

ESPNcricinfo has sent a query to the ICC, which is the ultimate authority, to check whether Pycroft did indeed instruct the captains not to greet each other at the toss.

At the conclusion of the game, which India won by seven wickets, the Indian players and support staff chose not to meet the Pakistan side, an unwritten custom after a contest, with Suryakumar Yadav , the India captain, saying afterwards that the Indian "government and the BCCI were aligned" on the matter.

Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav went straight back to the Indian dressing room after completing the win • Associated Press

While this is an ACC tournament where the ICC has no organisational role, the match officials are allocated by the ICC. Withdrawing a match referee and appointing a replacement would require the ICC to get involved. The BCCI, meanwhile, are the official hosts of this Asia Cup, and might be required to play a part in the matter too. This is the second statement Naqvi has issued since tensions between India and Pakistan spilled over following the game. Shortly after the defeat, he accused India of "dragging politics into the game" and lacking "sportsmanship". Suryakumar, meanwhile, said at the press conference that a "few things in life were ahead of sportsman's spirit".

Pycroft is one of two match referees at the Asia Cup, Richie Richardson being the other, and has two more games to officiate in during the group stage of the tournament: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka in Dubai on Monday and Pakistan vs UAE, also in Dubai, on Wednesday.

This was the first meeting between the two teams since India and Pakistan exchanged cross-border hostilities in May, and uncertainty had surrounded the match in the intervening months, with several calls for India to boycott it. Clarity only emerged when the Indian government made public its official policy for sporting engagements with Pakistan, greenlighting meetings in multilateral events while refusing to engage in bilateral contests.