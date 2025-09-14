Matches (11)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Asia Cup (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

India vs Pakistan, 6th Match, Group A at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), September 14, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
IndiaIndia
1100210.483
2
PakistanPakistan
110024.650
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 413 Runs • 82.6 Avg • 170.66 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 406 Runs • 40.6 Avg • 204.02 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 262 Runs • 26.2 Avg • 133.67 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 246 Runs • 24.6 Avg • 133.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 27 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 8 SR
Arshdeep Singh
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 12.83 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.5 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 19.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
PAK
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Middle order Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3456
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days14 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Masudur Rahman
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

New-look India and Pakistan set to renew old rivalry

With greats having made way, a new generation of cricketers will take centre stage in Dubai

Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan

India's assistant coach says the side hasn't prepared differently for Pakistan, but is "aware of the sentiments and strong feelings" about facing them

Mohammad Nawaz reinvents himself just in time for India

He may be far from Pakistan's poster boy, but his consistency with both bat and ball is helping them play the kind of cricket they want to

Gill vs Afridi, Haris vs Bumrah and other contests within India-Pakistan contest

There is also a battle of wristspinners to look out for

India vs Pakistan, minus the fervour

The mood around the game in Dubai is sombre given the current geopolitical climate since the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military skirmish

