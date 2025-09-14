Matches (11)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Asia Cup (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)
India vs Pakistan, 6th Match, Group A at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
L
W
W
W
Pakistan
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 413 Runs • 82.6 Avg • 170.66 SR
IND10 M • 406 Runs • 40.6 Avg • 204.02 SR
PAK10 M • 262 Runs • 26.2 Avg • 133.67 SR
10 M • 246 Runs • 24.6 Avg • 133.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 27 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 8 SR
IND7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 12.83 SR
PAK10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 9.5 SR
PAK8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 19.22 SR
Squad
IND
PAK
Player
Role
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3456
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|14 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Match Coverage
New-look India and Pakistan set to renew old rivalry
With greats having made way, a new generation of cricketers will take centre stage in Dubai
Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan
India's assistant coach says the side hasn't prepared differently for Pakistan, but is "aware of the sentiments and strong feelings" about facing them
Mohammad Nawaz reinvents himself just in time for India
He may be far from Pakistan's poster boy, but his consistency with both bat and ball is helping them play the kind of cricket they want to
Gill vs Afridi, Haris vs Bumrah and other contests within India-Pakistan contest
There is also a battle of wristspinners to look out for