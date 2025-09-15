Suryakumar: Spinners come well prepared so things move 'on autopilot'

Suryakumar was, quite obviously, asked about India 's decision to not shake hands with Pakistan after the match. He was asked about sporting spirit, and if India's actions were politically motivated. But beyond that, Suryakumar also gave more than just a peek into India's thinking as they prepare for the Super 4s and beyond.

For starters, Suryakumar was himself coming off a neat, little unbeaten 47 to see off India's modest chase of 128 after Abhishek Sharma set the foundation. But Suryakumar deflected all his attention to the frontline spinners, and how they have made his job easier after they returned combined figures of 6 for 60 in 12 overs to restrict Pakistan to 127 for 9.

"I gave all of them 12 overs combined - it was a return gift from me," Suryakumar joked when asked if India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy had given him the perfect birthday gift.

"They're all working hard; you can see it at practice. They want to prepare really well. Once you come to the ground, you can see how well they're prepared. And they're very clear with their plans - that's what I want. It makes my job very easy when I'm on the ground. They're happy with fields, [and] happy with ends they're bowling from. It's good to see all three spinners firing, very well supported by Hardik [Pandya] and Jasprit Bumrah."

While some of the on-field decisions can be instinctive, Suryakumar said part of India's planning on how to bowl spin and whom to target was often planned keeping in mind the opposition. On Sunday, for example, the call to bowl Axar even with a left-hand batter like Fakhar Zaman at the crease was part of a plan even if it went against what he referred to as a "traditional match-up".

"We prepare well for every team. The coaches - we all sit together, see if there are left-handers, right-handers, how to bowl in the middle, how to start in powerplay," Suryakymar said. "All this comes with preparation, so when we go on the field, everything moves on autopilot."

The other aspect to India's bowling performance was how they used Bumrah. When he bowled three overs up front against UAE, it was presumed the move may have been to get some miles under him, ahead of bigger challenges. But Bumrah was used similarly against Pakistan too, which Suryakumar highlighted as part of India's plans in trying to make all their bowlers take ownership.

"Till today, we've bowled him two overs in the powerplay, he's never bowled three in the powerplay," Suryakumar said. "We're very happy using him as an attacking option. If he picks two wickets, even if he bowls a tight spell of his overs, later on we can have a good cushion for all the spinners to come over and make our job a little easier.

"He's very happy with it [this plan]. Few days, if he has to bowl only two overs, he'll bowl only two overs, but at least me and the management want to use him as an attacking option. That gives a good platform to someone like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube to raise their hand to bowl crucial overs in the end and also in the middle. So we're very happy with that."

Suryakumar was also asked about his own game, and if it was a relief to finally come good in a T20I against Pakistan after managing just 64 runs in five previous innings prior to Sunday's unbeaten 47 off 37 balls.

"Whichever team you play, there's pressure. If there's no pressure, no butterflies in your stomach, you won't have fun in being able to overcome it after going to the ground," he said. "Numbers are up and down, but what can you do? You've got to see how you can be better. If today hadn't gone right, no problems; I would've gone back to the drawing board and focused on doing well in the next match.