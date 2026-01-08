Australia's ageing group keen for 2027, Smith unsure whether he'll get there

Stand-in captain Steven Smith says Australia 's ageing group is keen to win an away Ashes in 2027 but was unsure whether he would get there given he will be 38 by the time the series starts.

Australia wrapped up the Ashes 4-1 with a five-wicket victory in Sydney but they did so with one of the oldest teams ever assembled. There have only been seven teams in Test history to feature 10 players over the age of 30 with Australia fielding two of them in this series in Perth and Sydney. The other five belong to England between 1909 and 1926.

Australia's oldest player in Usman Khawaja , 39, bowed out in Sydney but Smith was asked how keen the rest of the group were to try and win in England in 2027. He said it was something he would love to achieve having played in two drawn series in England but was unsure whether he would get there.

"I'm sure everyone's excited to go there and try and win the Ashes," Smith told Fox Cricket. "It's something that I certainly haven't done in in my career, and something I'd like to tick off, whether I get there or not, it's a different question. The squad we've had over the last four or five years has been amazing. So hopefully we can keep growing, getting better."

Smith noted the keeping of Alex Carey was a key reason why Australia were so successful with Boland and Neser complementing Starc's heroics.

"He was unbelievable with both bat and gloves , I think," Smith said. "Just the way he was able to go up to the stumps, in particular to the quicks. Those guys are bowling late 130s [kph] almost hitting 140s at times. And he's just taken them easy. He works incredibly hard on it. And against this opposition , we thought that was a real threat, being able to keep them stuck on their crease and not allow them to dance at our bowlers. And he just did that so well, and the guys bowling to it just reciprocated and put the ball in the right areas."

Smith was full of praise for the contributions of Starc and Travis Head who were Australia's major contributors in the series, but he felt the squad as a whole had contributed with Australia using 16 players in total for the series, one more than England.

"Mitchell Starc was sensational, and then supported by everyone that played," Smith said.

"I think just recognising [the key moments] and trying to play them in real time, not getting to a situation afterwards and saying, we should have done this, we should have done that, trusting what you're trying to do, and do it to the best of your ability out there.