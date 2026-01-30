Gujarat Giants bat first against Mumbai Indians for a spot in the Eliminator
The winner of the game between GG and MI will seal their place in the Eliminator
Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Giants (GG) became the first team in 41 WPL matches to opt to bat after winning the toss. With competition for a place in the Eliminator heating up, GG asked Mumbai Indians (MI) to chase, despite not being able to defend 192 in their previous meeting in Navi Mumbai. MI have an 8-0 record over GG in the WPL.
GG captain Ashleigh Gardner cited her team's record of winning each of their four matches this season while batting first as a reason for their choice. She wanted them to "set the game up with the bat in hand" and went in with the same XI that won against Delhi Capitals (DC) three nights ago.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they had wanted to bowl anyway. In WPL 2026, MI have won one match chasing while the other two wins came while batting first. In their previous outing, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the first century of the WPL, setting the tone for the win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Pitch No. 4 was being used for the game, with one square side (59m) significantly longer than the other (51m). The longest hit was straight down the ground (68m).
The winner of the GG vs MI contest will seal their playoffs spot, while the loser will have to wait for the result of the DC vs UP Warriorz game on Sunday.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Anushka Sharma, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Georgia Wareham, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Sajeevan Sajana, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Amelia Kerr, 7 Rahila Firdous (wk), 8 Sanskriti Gupta, 9 Poonam Khemnar, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Vaishnavi Sharma
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7