Rathnayake in Sri Lanka squad for England T20Is; Thushara, Kamindu left out

Legspinner Dushan Hemantha has also been left out while Dunith Wellalage retains his place

Andrew Fidel Fernando
28-Jan-2026 • 2 hrs ago
Pavan Rathnayake made his maiden ODI fifty, Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI, Colombo, January 27, 2026

Pavan Rathnayake made his maiden ODI hundred against England  •  Getty Images

Pavan Rathnayake has re-entered Sri Lanka's T20I squad following his 121 off 115 balls in the third ODI against England. Omitted from the squad to play England in three T20Is, however, are fast bowler Nuwan Thushara, and batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis. Legspinner Dushan Hemantha has also been left out.
Left-arm-spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage retains his place in the T20I squad, though he hasn't played a T20I since September. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga are the two other frontline spinners. Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka - who both bowl fingerspin - are in the squad too.
On the seam-bowling front, Eshan Malinga and Pramod Madushan are in the squad, in addition to Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana. Thushara had been a consistent presence in Sri Lanka's T20I squads over the past two years, but his omission comes after several modest performances since September.
Aside from Rathnayake's inclusion, the batting is largely as expected, with Kusal Perera coming back in the only format he now plays.
Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup, which will start on February 7. Teams have time till January 31 to make changes to squads, following which they will have to get the approvals from the ICC to make changes.

Sri Lanka squad for England T20Is

Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

