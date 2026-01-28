Netherlands, Bangladesh qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh and Netherlands have sealed their places at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup after dominant performances at the qualifying tournament in Nepal.

While Bangladesh have been a part of the women's T20 World Cup since they first hosted the event in 2014, this is the first time Netherlands have made it to the main tournament.

Both teams have been on winning runs in the qualifiers and secured berths for the marquee event later in the year in England after victories against Thailand and USA respectively in the Super Six stage.

Bangladesh, who stormed into the Super Sixes without dropping a game, were sent in to bat by Thailand in Mulpani

They lost opener Dilara Akter on the first ball of the game and Sharmin Akhter in the second over, but wicketkeeper-batter Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary steadied the innings with individual half-centuries.

The duo added 110 runs for the third wicket. While Ferdous scored 56 off 45 balls, Mostary recorded 59 in 42. There was a blip again after both fell in quick succession but Bangladesh managed to rack up 165 for 8.

Then fast bowler Marufa Akter picked up 3 for 25, while Ritu Moni and Shorna Akter returned two wickets apiece as Bangladesh prevailed by 39 runs.

Batting first, USA were restricted to 129 for 7 in 20 overs, with Hannah Landheer returning 3 for 30 and Caroline de Lange picking up 2 for 27.

Netherlands reached 90 for 2 in 12 overs, courtesy of Heather Siegers ' 28 off 12 and Phebe Molkenboer 's unbeaten 46, when rain intervened. Netherlands were comfortably ahead of DLS at that stage and won the game.