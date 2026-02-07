'Never counted my wickets' - Rashid on nearing 700 mark in T20 cricket

"Feeling Nalla [good]," Rashid said, breaking into Tamil with a laugh. "Like I only played nine-ten years of international cricket overall, and then to be the leading wicket-taker is something more than a dream for me. T20 cricket came... I don't know [in] 2004-05, we had players playing a lot, but for me to achieve that would be something very special.

"But I never counted my wickets. I only knew about it in the media: okay, I have reached 400, 500, 600, but I really didn't think about it much. I only tried my best, every single day, I have to keep performing well for the team and I have to pick up wickets. I want to bowl in a tough situation where the team needs [me], and that made me focused… Seven hundred wickets is not something small - getting there needs a lot of time and hard work and I'm blessed. I'm happy to reach that milestone and hopefully can make it to 7000 (laughs)."