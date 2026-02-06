Max O'Dowd: Netherlands are 'as prepared as we have ever been'

But in modern cricket, such a lack of game time is not as disadvantageous as it once was, primarily due to the proliferation of franchise T20 leagues across the world. As a result, a majority of this Netherlands side has found regular cricket outside of traditional channels. What's more, this is now a team that have been together for quite some time, and found themselves with a nice blend of veterans, young talent and players just hitting their peak.

"I think, if you look at our past performances in the World Cup, it has always been that rare upset here and there," opener Max O'Dowd said on the eve of their World Cup opener against Pakistan.

"I don't think we have ever been a team that is consistent to be able to be extremely successful in the World Cup. I feel like this is a point now, in a lot of players' careers, where they have faced a lot of international cricket. They have played against the best teams in the world. I feel as prepared as we have ever been."

That preparation is going to be put to the test right from the get-go against an in-form Pakistan outfit, but this is a Netherlands team that has done upsets before and O'Dowd is confident of at least one more.

"We understand that it is going to be difficult because Pakistan are a very good team," he said. "For us, it is just to go out there, trust the work that we have put in, trust the training that we have put in and go from there.

"Obviously, playing in Sri Lanka, playing in India, travelling around this World Cup will offer different opportunities and different services. For us, it's just how quickly we can adjust. I feel like the preparation has been great. We've spent a lot of time on the subcontinent. We've been playing in Bangladesh recently. For us, I feel like it's just another chance to show our skills."

Netherlands will once again be led by Scott Edwards • ICC/Getty Images

Among the key challenges in a sub-continental World Cup will be handling spin, something Netherlands will no doubt face in their opener against Pakistan in Colombo.

"They've got high-quality spinners," O'Dowd said. "Thankfully, we've spent the last month and a half working very hard. We've been facing spin in these conditions. Like I said, the guys are up-skilled. We've done our homework on a lot of these spin bowlers."

However, once things move to India, things become a little freer, as the run-loaded tracks open avenues closed to batters on the more balanced Sri Lankan turf.

"It's whatever people's strengths are that's really important. I feel like everyone's developed their game to a point where they're really hitting the ball nicely. Whether that's a sweep shot or a cover drive, I don't know. That's all up to the individual. It's important that in India you have to be able to hit 360. In Sri Lanka [at the SSC], there's a bit more pace in the bounce."

Netherlands also have weapons of their own to utilise, Aryan Dutt most notably being one of them. His first World Cup in 2023 was a 50-over affair, and it saw him pick up ten wickets at just 20 years of age. Now, two years later, a levelled up version - one as a genuine allrounder - hopes to make an even more decisive mark.

"I think Aryan's up-skilled massively," O'Dowd said. "His control of the ball has been one of his main strengths. His pace, his flight variation. He's been working on a couple of new deliveries as well. And I think his bowling's always been phenomenal.