Prasidh, Kaverappa grab three each as Mumbai fold for 120; Bengal take opening day honours

Karnataka 110 for 2 (Agarwal 54*, Rahul 28, Shedge 1-16) trail Mumbai 120 (Herwadkar 60, Gopal 3-4, Prasidh 3-21, Kaverappa 3-38) by ten runs

But the first wicket went to Vidyadhar Patil, who had Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 5 in the fourth over. Kaverappa got on board when he had Musheer Khan caught for 1 struck three overs later, before trapping Siddhesh Lad in front for 12 in the 14th over. Mumbai were 39 for 3 at that stage, but their recovery didn't last long.

Opener Akhil Herwadkar and Suryansh Shedge had added 31, when Prasidh had Shedge caught behind for 10. Prasidh then got two back-to-back wickets when he started the 34th over by dismissing Akash Anand and Shams Mulani. Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur avoided the hat-trick, but fell tamely after a stand of 39 with Herwadkar when he looked to loft Kaverappa.

Herwadkar, though, held one end up for Mumbai. He kept ticking the scorecard, and reached fifty just after Thakur departed. But Karnataka legspinner Shreyas Gopal wrapped the last three wickets up hurriedly. After getting Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande for a duck, he had Herwadkar lbw for 60.

Mumbai folded for 120, and in reply, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started with a bunch of boundaries. As a result, Karnataka raced to 46 in eight overs, before Mohit Avasthi had Rahul, on 28, slashing awkwardly to point. Agarwal, though, ended unbeaten on 54*, despite also losing Devdutt Padikkal.

File photo: Mukesh Kumar finished with 3 for 50 • BCCI

Andhra 264 for 6 (Bhui 83, Bharat 47, Mukesh 3-50, Akash Deep 2-64) vs Bengal

Shahbaz Ahmed , placed a little wide there, took a diving catch to his left. There were animated discussions between Bhui and the umpires, with the batter arguing that he wasn't ready. But Bhui was eventually given out.

Three balls later, Nitish Kumar Reddy pulled a bouncer from Mukesh Kumar straight to fine leg. Bhui and Nitish had added 108 for the fifth wicket after Andhra were 147 for 4 at one stage. KS Bharat attacked early, but was removed by Mukesh on 47 off 57 balls. He dominated a 58-run opening stand with Abhishek Reddy, who was dismissed when Akash Deep had him caught behind.

Mukesh had Bharat caught off a hook at fine leg, and Shaik Rasheed (46) caught at slip. CR Gnaneshwar departed when he slashed Mohammed Shami to Shahbaz at deep third, leaving the game in the balance.

That's when Bhui and Nitish joined hands, with the latter taking his time to get off the mark. But just when it looked like both batters could go back undefeated, Bengal found an opening. Mukesh finished with 3 for 50, while Akash Deep got 2 for 64.

File photo: Kuldeep Sen picked up 5 for 66 • BCCI

Kuldeep five-for skittles J&K for 194

Madhya Pradesh 28 for 0 (Dubey 14*, Gawli 8*) trail Jammu & Kashmir 194 (Khajuria 60, Kuldeep 5-66, Kartikeya 3-26, Pandey 2-27) by 166 runs

But Khajuria and captain Paras Dogra dragged their side out of trouble. They had patiently added 79 for the third wicket, before Kumar Kartikeya broke that stand. He had Khajuria caught by Rajat Patidar for 60, and that started a slide. J&K lost 6 for 27 in no time starting with Khajuria's wicket. Dogra fell caught behind to Kuldeep for 33 balls, Kartikeya trapped Kanhaiya Wadhawan in front for 7 and Aryan Pandey had Abdul Samad caught for 16. Kartikeya then had Abid Mushtaq stumped for 1 and Pandey bowled Aquib Nabi for 1.

But No. 10 Yudhvir Singh counterattacked for J&K. He smashed 41 off 35 deliveries with three fours and sixes each to push his side to 194, with Kuldeep taking the final two wickets to complete his five-for. MP openers Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli then took their side to 28 for 0 at stumps.

File photo: Shikhar Mohan and Sharandeep Singh fell quickly • Shikhar Mohan

Bowlers make it Uttarakhand's day

Uttarakhand 4 for 0 trail Jharkhand 235 (Aditya 83, Joshi 4-46, A Rawat 3-39, Mishra 3-50) by 231 runs

Sharandeep Singh and Manishi briefly steadied Jharkhand by adding 37 for the second wicket. But Mayank Mishra got Sharandeep for 26 to start a slide. After Sharandeep, Jharkhand lost Manishi (20), Kumar Kushagra (14) and Robin Minz (0) in quick succession in a collapse of 4 for 29.

Rawat got two of those wickets as Uttarakhand left Jharkhand at 80 for 5.

But captain Virat Singh and Aditya Singh fought back for the hosts. They added 90 for the sixth wicket to bring Jharkhand back on track. The partnership ended when, at the start of the 64th over, Rawat cleaned Virat up for a patient 47 off 122 balls. Aditya lost another partner eight overs later, when Mishra bowled Sahil Raj for 12. But he added a handy 27 for the eighth wicket with Ishan Om, and 21 for the ninth with Jatin Pandey.