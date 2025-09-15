Suryakumar: Staying not out at the finish is 'one box I always wanted to tick'

Three spinners, and just the one frontline quick. This has been India 's way at this Asia Cup , and their captain Suryakumar Yadav said the template had been set earlier this year during their run to the Champions Trophy title. That was an ODI tournament, but India played all their matches in the UAE, which is also hosting this Asia Cup.

The spinners played a crucial role in India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, with Kuldeep Yadav , Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy sharing six wickets between them. In all, India's spinners conceded just 65 runs in 13 overs, including one from part-timer Abhishek Sharma.

"That's what happened a few months back - our team that won the Champions Trophy, they set the tone," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. "But I am always a fan of spinners, because they control the game in the middle and post-powerplay [overs], and I think all the spinners were amazing."

India's victory was particularly sweet for Suryakumar since it came on the day he turned 35. He celebrated his birthday by scoring an unbeaten 47 and hitting the winning six as India chased down their target of 128 with 25 balls to spare.

"It's a great feeling and it's a perfect return gift for India," Suryakumar said. "This is one box I always wanted to tick, stay there till the end, and it was the need of the hour today. And love to stay not out till the end."

The win left India with a 11-3 T20I head-to-head over their arch-rivals. Asked about this, Suryakumar said India don't treat games against Pakistan any differently to other matches.

"For me, and for my boys, and for the whole team, I feel it's just another game," he said. "We come on the ground, we prepare for all the oppositions, and that's how we go about it."

Kuldeep Yadav sent Mohammad Nawaz back first ball • Associated Press

Kuldeep won his second Player-of-the-Match award in a row, returning figures of 3 for 18 to follow up on his four-wicket haul against UAE.

"You just have to think who is batting on the crease and react to what they are doing, what their strength is and what they like to play," Kuldeep said when asked about his plans. "Just follow that, and obviously I had my plans and just executed them."

As he did against UAE, Kuldeep struck with back-to-back deliveries against Pakistan. Having bagged two ODI hat-tricks in his career so far, Kuldeep said he wants his first ball to any batter to be a wicket-taking delivery.

"First ball is always wicket-taking ball, you know, you just have to go with that mindset and try to execute that wicket-taking ball," Kuldeep said. "Because whoever is batting is obviously new on the crease or maybe set, but yeah, he's facing you the first time in the game and probably you have the chance to get on top of him."

Despite being in terrific form, and leading the tournament's wicket charts, Kuldeep said he still had areas of improvement in his game.