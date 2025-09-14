Matches (17)
RESULT
6th Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), September 14, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Pakistan FlagPakistan
127/9
India FlagIndia
(15.5/20 ov, T:128) 131/3

India won by 7 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/18
kuldeep-yadav
Cricinfo's MVP
75.07 ptsImpact List
kuldeep-yadav
Report

Kuldeep, Axar and Abhishek lead India to thumping win

India dominated from start to finish to extend their dominance over Pakistan to 11-3 in T20Is

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
14-Sep-2025 • 19 hrs ago
1:13

Wahab: Kuldeep always one step ahead of batters

India 131 for 3 (Suryakumar 47*, Abhishek 31, Tilak 31, Ayub 3-35) beat Pakistan 127 for 9 (Farhan 40, Afridi 33*, Kuldeep 3-18, Axar 2-18, Bumrah 2-28) by seven wickets
India extended their dominance over Pakistan to 11-3 in T20Is with a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first of three possible meetings at the Asia Cup. It was one-way traffic right from the time Hardik Pandya removed Saim Ayub with the first legal ball of the match.
India's superior bowling attack proved to be too much for Pakistan, who were frequently forced to play low-percentage shots to be able to score at a respectable pace. Still, 63 balls went unscored off, the scoring rate went past a run a ball only in the last over of the innings, and 128 was hardly a target for a power-packed India line-up.
Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel two each, and Hardik and Varun Chakravarthy one apiece in a performance with no let-up.

Hardik, Bumrah strike, but Farhan fights

Taking the new ball ahead of Bumrah, Hardik started with a loose delivery, but Ayub hit him straight to Bumrah at backward point. In the next over, Mohammad Haris tried to impose himself on Bumrah, and managed only to hole out to Hardik at long leg.
Sahibzada Farhan, though, went on to do something no Pakistani had ever done: hit a six off Bumrah in an international match. He then hit another in the final over of the powerplay, making him only the sixth batter to have hit more than one six off Bumrah in all T20Is.
However, 42 for 2 was still only a strictly fighting score for a powerplay. It was to be Pakistan's last bit of joy in a long time.

India's spin strangle

The trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar immediately shut out all the scoring after the powerplay. It took Pakistan 31 balls to hit their first boundary after the powerplay. In the intervening period they scored just 12 runs for the loss of two wickets. Both were shots borne out of desperation, resulting in the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha.
These two wickets came off slogs, but Kuldeep now began to go past defensive shots as well, his wrong'un to consign Mohammad Nawaz to a golden duck leaving him on a hat-trick.
Pakistan's struggles were summed up by their best-looking batter, Farhan, going into the death overs on 40 off 43, and getting out off the first ball of that phase. Shaheen Shah Afridi snatched that honour away from Farhan immediately with some clean striking for a personal T20I best of 33 not out off 16 to give Pakistan some hope.

Abhishek, Gill end Pakistan's hopes

That small ray of hope was snuffed out immediately by Abhishek Sharma, who charged at Afridi first ball and hit it back over his head for four. He then hit the second for a six over long-off. Shubman Gill then hit successive boundaries off Ayub. Even though Ayub got his own back with the wickets of both openers, India had raced away to 41 for 2 in 3.4 overs.
India themselves struggled to score freely once their second-best powerplay against Pakistan ended, but the quality difference between the sides was still palpable. Pakistan's bowling didn't ask as many questions as India's did, and India's batting was able to keep finding runs.
The seven overs immediately after the powerplay produced just 39 runs and Tilak Varma's wicket, but India were still comfortably placed. All it took was a small final push from Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube to seal the win with 4.1 overs to spare.
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 100%
PAKIND
100%50%100%PAK InningsIND Innings

Over 16 • IND 131/3

India won by 7 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)
Match Coverage
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught3113
Shubman Gill
stumped107
SA Yadav
not out4737
NT Tilak Varma
bowled3131
S Dube
not out107
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total131(3 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22044.793
PAK21121.649
OMA1010-4.650
UAE1010-10.483
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG11024.700
SL11022.595
BAN2112-0.650
HKG2020-2.889
Full Table