South Zone vs Central Zone, Final at Bengaluru, Duleep Trophy, Sep 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, BCCI CEG Ground, September 11 - 15, 2025, Duleep Trophy
South Zone FlagSouth Zone
(42.1 ov) 149 & 161/3
Central Zone FlagCentral Zone
511

Day 4 - Session 1: South Zone trail by 201 runs.

Current RR: 3.81
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 81.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/1 (3.40)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Ravichandran Smaran* 
(lhb)
48676171.649 (14b)12 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Deepak Chahar 
(rm)
10.125215.1142804.1 - 1 - 15 - 1
Saransh Jain 
(ob)
1524813.20693215 - 2 - 48 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
856520362.78
MatWktsBBIAve
551528/1033.69
441456/10327.84
 Last BatRicky Bhui 45 (85b) FOW161/3 (42.1 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: South Zone - 2 of 3, Central Zone - 3 of 3
DRS
W
42nd
1
4
1
41st
1
2
1
1
40th
2
39th
4
2nb
1
Match centre Ground time: 10:09
Scores: Manoj UM | Comms: Thilak Ram
42.1
W
Chahar to Bhui, OUT
Ricky Bhui c Sharma b Chahar 45 (85b 4x4 2x6) SR: 52.94
end of over 426 runs
SOZ: 161/2CRR: 3.83 
Ricky Bhui45 (84b 4x4 2x6)
Ravichandran Smaran48 (67b 6x4 1x6)
Saransh Jain 15-2-48-1
Deepak Chahar 10-2-52-0
41.6
1
Jain to Bhui, 1 run

full and wide on off, plays down the ground

41.5
Jain to Bhui, no run

fuller on off stump, gets an inside edge

41.4
Jain to Bhui, no run

tucked to on side

41.3
4
Jain to Bhui, FOUR runs

fuller and wider outside off, drills through the cover for boundary

41.2
1
Jain to Smaran, 1 run

length ball on off, pushed towards gully

41.1
Jain to Smaran, no run

tossed up on off, fends

end of over 415 runs
SOZ: 155/2CRR: 3.78 
Ravichandran Smaran47 (65b 6x4 1x6)
Ricky Bhui40 (80b 3x4 2x6)
Deepak Chahar 10-2-52-0
Saransh Jain 14-2-42-1
40.6
1
Chahar to Smaran, 1 run

fuller on off stump, pushed wide of mid-off for a single

40.5
Chahar to Smaran, no run

short ball - ducks under

40.4
2
Chahar to Smaran, 2 runs

fuller on the pads, flicked to deep for a couple

40.3
1
Chahar to Bhui, 1 run

length ball on off, pushed to point for a single

40.2
Chahar to Bhui, no run

length on off, play and miss

40.1
1
Chahar to Smaran, 1 run

short and wide outside off, slapped through the cover-point region

end of over 402 runs
SOZ: 150/2CRR: 3.75 
Ricky Bhui39 (78b 3x4 2x6)
Ravichandran Smaran43 (61b 6x4 1x6)
Saransh Jain 14-2-42-1
Deepak Chahar 9-2-47-0
39.6
Jain to Bhui, no run

play and miss on off

39.5
Jain to Bhui, no run

tossed up on off - defended

39.4
Jain to Bhui, no run

flatter on off, fends

39.3
Jain to Bhui, no run

played back to the bowler

39.2
2
Jain to Bhui, 2 runs

tucked to on side for a single

39.1
Jain to Bhui, no run

played back to the bowler

end of over 397 runs
SOZ: 148/2CRR: 3.79 
Ravichandran Smaran43 (61b 6x4 1x6)
Ricky Bhui37 (72b 3x4 2x6)
Deepak Chahar 9-2-47-0
Saransh Jain 13-2-40-1
38.6
4
Chahar to Smaran, FOUR runs

full and wide outside off - plave a class looking square drive behind square. Bit of Mike Hussey there from Smaran

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
R Smaran
48 runs (67)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
9 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
80%
Current bowlers
DL Chahar
O
10.1
M
2
R
52
W
1
ECO
5.11
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
SS Jain
O
15
M
2
R
48
W
1
ECO
3.2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoSouth Zone
TD AgarwalMR Kale
17 (47)
27 (97)
9 (50)
TD AgarwalR Smaran
7 (13)
8 (32)
1 (19)
RK BhuiTD Agarwal
1 (11)
12 (27)
7 (16)
RK BhuiMohammed Azharuddeen
6 (16)
10 (25)
4 (9)
RK BhuiSalman Nizar
8 (26)
8 (38)
0 (12)
Salman NizarC Andre Siddarth
16 (21)
32 (40)
12 (19)
Ankit SharmaSalman Nizar
8 (16)
19 (35)
8 (19)
Ankit SharmaGurjapneet Singh
7 (15)
13 (28)
2 (13)
Ankit SharmaMD Nidheesh
0 (9)
13 (22)
12 (13)
Ankit SharmaV Koushik
5 (24)
7 (37)
2 (13)
Team LogoCentral Zone
AV WadkarDV Malewar
22 (60)
55 (139)
31 (79)
SS SharmaDV Malewar
6 (18)
19 (43)
13 (25)
RM PatidarDV Malewar
8 (6)
19 (22)
9 (16)
RM PatidarYV Rathod
93 (109)
167 (205)
70 (96)
UD YadavYV Rathod
5 (10)
6 (13)
1 (3)
SS JainYV Rathod
69 (193)
176 (351)
102 (158)
DL ChaharYV Rathod
37 (48)
58 (77)
21 (29)
DL ChaharK Kartikeya
0 (1)
0 (3)
0 (2)
AS ThakareK Kartikeya
1 (6)
9 (16)
8 (10)
AS ThakareKR Sen
0 (1)
2 (8)
1 (7)
Team LogoSouth Zone
TD AgarwalMR Kale
22 (36)
62 (97)
38 (61)
TD AgarwalR Smaran
4 (6)
14 (13)
10 (7)
RK BhuiR Smaran
45 (85)
85 (145)
38 (60)
Match details
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
TossCentral Zone, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days11,12,13,14,15 September 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
India
Jayaraman MadanagopalDRS
India
Mohit KrishnadasDRS
TV Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
India
Daniel Manohar
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

'I love playing risk-free cricket' - Rathod extends dream red-ball run

He was disappointed to miss out on a maiden first-class double ton but pushed towards his India A dream

'I love playing risk-free cricket' - Rathod extends dream red-ball run

Yash Rathod's 194 gives Central Zone a firm hold

South Zone were on 129 for 2 at stumps, still trailing by 233 runs

Yash Rathod's 194 gives Central Zone a firm hold

Patidar, Rathod centuries leave Central in command of Duleep Trophy final

Central finished day two with a lead of 235 runs after South Zone folded for 149 on day one

Patidar, Rathod centuries leave Central in command of Duleep Trophy final

Patience and precision: how Kartikeya turned the Duleep final on its head

Overlooked in selection but unplayable on the field, his left-arm spin upstaged the pacers and put Central Zone in command of the final

Patience and precision: how Kartikeya turned the Duleep final on its head

Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya hand Central big advantage

Central Zone spinners ran through South Zone on the opening day, restricting them to 149

Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya hand Central big advantage
South Zone Innings
Player NameRB
TD Agarwal
bowled2642
MR Kale
lbw3861
R Smaran
not out4867
RK Bhui
caught4585
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 1)
Total161(3 wkts; 42.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPTQuotient
CEZ------
EAZ------
NEZ------
NOZ------
SOZ------
WEZ------
Full Table