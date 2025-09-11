full and wide on off, plays down the ground
South Zone vs Central Zone, Final at Bengaluru, Duleep Trophy, Sep 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|48
|67
|6
|1
|71.64
|9 (14b)
|12 (20b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|10.1
|2
|52
|1
|5.11
|42
|8
|0
|4.1 - 1 - 15 - 1
(ob)
|15
|2
|48
|1
|3.20
|69
|3
|2
|15 - 2 - 48 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|8
|565
|203
|62.78
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|55
|152
|8/10
|33.69
|44
|145
|6/103
|27.84
fuller on off stump, gets an inside edge
tucked to on side
fuller and wider outside off, drills through the cover for boundary
length ball on off, pushed towards gully
tossed up on off, fends
fuller on off stump, pushed wide of mid-off for a single
short ball - ducks under
fuller on the pads, flicked to deep for a couple
length ball on off, pushed to point for a single
length on off, play and miss
short and wide outside off, slapped through the cover-point region
play and miss on off
tossed up on off - defended
flatter on off, fends
played back to the bowler
tucked to on side for a single
played back to the bowler
full and wide outside off - plave a class looking square drive behind square. Bit of Mike Hussey there from Smaran
1W
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
|Toss
|Central Zone, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|11,12,13,14,15 September 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|26
|42
|lbw
|38
|61
|not out
|48
|67
|caught
|45
|85
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|161(3 wkts; 42.1 ovs)