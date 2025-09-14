Matches (11)
Amazon vs Royals, 30th Match at Providence, CPL, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Providence, September 14, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Guyana Amazon WarriorsGuyana Amazon Warriors
9540100.336
6
Barbados RoyalsBarbados Royals
92615-0.023
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
9 M • 416 Runs • 59.43 Avg • 130.4 SR
BR McDermott
9 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 146.09 SR
BA King
8 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 136.45 SR
R Powell
10 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 186.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12.63 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.42 SR
DR Sams
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
RR Simmonds
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GAW
BR
Player
Role
Imran Tahir (c)
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Jediah Blades 
Bowler
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iftikhar Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Quentin Sampson 
Batter
Kemol Savory 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days14 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Chris Wright
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Language
English
