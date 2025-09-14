Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)
Amazon vs Royals, 30th Match at Providence, CPL, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (N), Providence, September 14, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
BR Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
BR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
W
W
L
L
W
Royals
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW9 M • 416 Runs • 59.43 Avg • 130.4 SR
GAW9 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 146.09 SR
8 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 136.45 SR
10 M • 252 Runs • 50.4 Avg • 186.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12.63 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 15.42 SR
BR8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 16.15 SR
Squad
GAW
BR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|14 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News
Green, Royals' batting might hand TKR their third loss in a row
Pollard and Pooran staged a TKR recovery from 41 for 4 but their total of 166 wasn't enough against de Kock, Powell and Rutherford
Holder keeps Patriots' playoff chances alive, Royals eliminated
Holder not only anchored Patriots' innings with an unbeaten fifty but also delivered a match-winning final over
Seales and Jangoo star as Falcons enter CPL 2025 playoffs
The three remaining teams - Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals - all have a shot at the playoffs
Rizwan, bowlers keep Patriots alive in playoffs race
With Amazon Warriors needing 11 from the last over, Naseem Shah held his nerve to concede just five